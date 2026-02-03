Are Married At First Sight’s Gia and Scott still together after *that* wedding day betrayal?

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal have said “I do” on Married at First Sight Australia, but the wedding wasn’t without its hurdles.

Things appeared to get off to a positive start at their beach nuptials, but a major bombshell dropped at their wedding reception caused a stir.

Gia was left fearing that Scott would walk away upon finding out that she was a mother after her family let the news slip before she could tell him.

So, are the couple still together?

Read everything we know about their relationship so far here.

Married At First Sight stars Gia and Scott have tied the knot. (Credit: Matrix)

Are Married At First Sight’s Gia and Scott still together?

Gia and Scott were one of the first couples of the 2026 experiment to tie the knot on MAFS.

Their wedding aired on Tuesday, February 3, but Gia was left devastated when a huge bombshell rocked their reception.

Gia is a proud mother to a daughter, but had decided not to tell Scott at the wedding, wanting to share the news privately after the special day.

Her family all agreed to let her tell him the news in her own time, but her uncle, John, accidentally shared the news with Scott’s family.

Gia was left in tears over the turn of events and feared that Scott would walk away from their relationship because of the pressure of being a stepfather.

“Everything was great until this point, and I feel like Scott could back because of this now, and it was my secret to tell,” she said.

“Do you know how heartbreaking that was? I am trying to get the family to accept me.”

Gia then took Scott aside and told him the news, but thankfully, he was delighted.

The couple exchanged vows at a beach ceremony.

“There’s nothing wrong with that, you’re good,” he insisted.

When asked if he’d be open to being a stepfather, he told Gia, “She’s a part of you, which is a part of me.”

Thankfully, harmony was restored, and the couple seemed to be off to a loved-up start to their new marriage.

However, there could be trouble in paradise as reports suggest that Scott is only in touch with one person from the experiment now, with filming having taken place from July.

“He only talks to one person from the show now, and at the last Dinner Party, he said he was too good for everyone and that they’re beneath him,” they told Chattr.

So, is the one person Gia? You’ll have to tune in to find out!