Mother and son leave Married at First Sight bride Juliette reeling

Although we are a few weeks into Married at First Sight, not all the couples are still together. Now, Juliette Fava and Joel Moses have entered the experiment.

Both self-described goofballs with high energy levels, they’re both hoping to meet someone who celebrates them as individuals.

“What I want from a husband is someone that’s not afraid of my loudness, they love experiencing life, they love restaurants, they love trying new things,” the 27-year-old receptionist said, sharing her excitement about marrying a stranger. “I want them to have that same zest for life.”

Enter eccentric groom Joel, 31, who hails from Sydney, loves to laugh, and is close with his mother.

During his introduction on the show, he shared more about losing 20 kilos and how a previous break-up became a turning point in his self-development journey.

“I’m ready for the good life,” he told John Aiken about why he wanted to meet someone. “I’m whole now. It would mean everything to me to meet the love of my life.”

The extroverted model hoped to be matched with a kind-hearted, boisterous, and empathetic individual.

Will Juliette and Joel stay together after Married at First Sight? Only time will tell. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What happened at Juliette and Joel’s MAFS wedding?

As he waited for Juliette to arrive, Joel became well-acquainted with the other MAFS brides and grooms present, particularly Gia, who put him in his place, saying he gave her the ick.

While he waited, he shared his hope that his future wife wouldn’t judge him, but would accept him for who he was.

When they met at the end of the aisle, sparks flew between Juliette and Joel. However, Gia had her reservations and said she would have left if she were matched with him.

Unaware of the tension, the new MAFS couple became playful, both noting the connection.

“Shall we get married? I’m Hungry!” Joel declared, which raised eyebrows, but Juliette said she admired his energy.

While everyone was moved by Juliette’s heartfelt vows, Joel puzzled the guests.

It’s fair to say that Joel’s speech won’t be forgotten. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“So you might be wondering, who exactly are you marrying? ” he shared.

“Who is this perfectly manicured, dapper, suave, sexy, unsophisticated, undomesticated, uncultured, once-fat Uber driver now-turned model who can’t tell the difference between a bloody washing machine or dryer, who says what he thinks, is unapologetically himself at all times with no exceptions for anyone, anything, anytime or any place?”

As their connection grew at their wedding reception, Scott and Gia grilled Joel as he sat with his wife.

When he told them he was a model, Scott quipped, “For what? Kmart or Big W?” before Joel explained more about his career.

However, his speech and energy also captured everyone’s attention, and he spoke about his scrupulous hygiene, struggles with hayfever, and made interesting analogies.

“His speech was extremely theatrical,” Juliette relented in a piece-to-camera, questioning his intentions and noting the reactions of her loved ones.

But it’s Joel’s mother, Sharyn, who steals the show with her speech.

The guests were mortified by Sharyn’s speech. (Credit: Channel Nine)

She shocked the guests when she said her son was a “gluttonous pig”, still owned his childhood teddy, and revealed that he liked to lie on her lap and have her scratch his back.

“That’s a bit weird,” Danny shared. “I’m close with my mum, but I have a cup of tea and a scone with her.”

At the end of it all, Juliette shared she was frustrated and vented about his lack of seriousness.

Fingers crossed they can make it work!

