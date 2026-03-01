EXCLUSIVE: The MAFS 2026 engagement that nobody was supposed to know about

NEED TO KNOW Multiple sources tell New Idea that MAFS favourites Stella and Filip are already engaged in real life .

. The happy couple have been building their strong bond since early in the experiment.

since early in the experiment. Filip reveals he was proud of how Stella reacted during that dinner party .

during . They reveal that having kids could be on the cards.

Advertisement

Over the years, Married At First Sight has successfully paired only a handful of couples long-term.

But it very much looks like Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov are set to join that exclusive club!

In fact, multiple sources tell New Idea that the beautician and carpenter are already engaged in real life, which is entirely possible given that MAFS finished filming at the end of last year.

Meet ‘Fillyboy’ and ‘Bub’ – the couple’s cute nicknames for one another! (Credit: Phillip Castleton).

Advertisement

Another source even hints that Filip popped the question while the couple were still in the experiment!

While they can’t officially reveal if that is the case, Stella, 32, does confirm to us that “I got my soulmate.”

Happily, Filip, 37, agrees.

“Stella is one of the purest, most authentic people I’ve ever met,” he gushes.

Advertisement

“From the moment we met, the physical, mental and spiritual attraction was there, big time.”

Filip had Stella’s back during the fiery second Dinner Party. (Credit: Phillip Castleton).

So, was it love at first sight?

“You could see big feelings were there from the start,” Stella says with a laugh.

Early on in the experiment, Stella says she and Filip would set their morning alarm for 4.30am, so they could have quality time together away from the cameras.

Advertisement

“We’d spend a few hours chatting in bed and hanging out before filming started,” she explains. “It was a special time for us.”

That strong bond, forged so early on, put the couple in good standing during the explosive second Dinner Party.

Stella and fellow bride Alissa Fay were especially singled out for criticism by now-departed bride Brook Crompton, in scenes that have since been labelled some of the most shocking in MAFS history.

“I was so calm in that situation because I knew Filip had my back,” Stella says.

Advertisement

Filip and Stella are already inseparable. (Credit: Phillip Castleton).

“I knew Brook was going to come for me that night, and beforehand, I asked Filip to let me handle it. It was a very tough thing to go through, but knowing that he was by my side was a huge support.”

For Filip, that Dinner Party was “one of the toughest times in the experiment”.

But, he adds, “I was just so impressed by how Stella handled herself in that situation. Her composure made her even more attractive to me!”

Advertisement

Once the dust settled, Stella and Filip were more than happy to return to their love bubble – and continue serious discussions about what their future together could look like.

Early on, they both agreed that a long-distance relationship was off the table. Filip is from Melbourne, while Stella lives in Sydney.

Because she’d already left her whole family behind in Lithuania, nine years prior, Filip agreed he would move to Sydney for Stella.

Advertisement

And as for having kids one day – that’s also on the table!

“We feel very blessed”. (Credit: Phillip Castleton).

“We’ve already run a ChatGPT simulation on what our kids would look like,” Stella says with another laugh.

While those life plans are some way down the track, for now, the pair are “beyond grateful” that the experiment has brought them together.

Advertisement

“This is how it feels when you’re in the right relationship,” Stella says.

“We feel very blessed.”

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

Advertisement