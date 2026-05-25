EXCLUSIVE: Karl Stefanovic’s expletive fashion move sends a message his bosses can’t ignore

Karl Stefanovic has raised eyebrows with his latest fashion choice, and one PR expert says his cap is sending a “clear message” to people speculating about his career.

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On May 20, he was photographed visiting the Saint Haven wellness hub in Sydney, wearing a “Zero F***s” cap with a casual black T-shirt, jeans, and Birkenstock sandals, with a brown bag slung over his shoulder.

It was also worn one day after the news of his ARN multi-platform show with Eddie McGuire called The Long Weekend, was announced.

Karl Stefanovic has got everyone talking. (Credit: MATRIX)

New Idea exclusively spoke to marketing, public relations and brand expert Pru Corrigan, who is also the founder and CEO of the Australian talent agency and podcast network, One DayDream about what message this sent.

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“Karl has always been known for creating a PR moment… He’s been very clever at creating hype when needed and knowing when to pipe down,” she said.

“He’s a playful talent, cheeky to boot so the hat moment reflects his way of communicating when scrutiny surrounds him.”

The ensemble was a surprising departure from his usual suits in front of the news desk and an interesting choice after his show was revealed.

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The weekly three-hour show, which focuses on news, sport and entertainment, is set to start on June 19, and will also be available on 9Now and Stan.

Chatter about Karl Stefanovic’s next moves hasn’t really stopped. (Credit: Getty)

There has also been a great deal of speculation about whether Karl will continue working at Nine following the launch of his independent podcast, The Karl Stefanovic Show, earlier this year.

His contract at Nine is also set to expire at the end of the year.

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“It’s a clear message to selected media who questioned his new independent podcast,” Pru continued.

“I give him full credit for owning this moment. It was a career decision and at his age – you do you Karl and the hat no doubt will help the downloads!”

Karl also hasn’t helped with the rumours, after choosing not to shut down talks that The Floor host Rodger Corser could replace him on the Today Show.