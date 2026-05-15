Karl Stefanovic fuels Rodger Corser replacement rumours with telling response

Karl Stefanovic has had plenty of chances to shut down the Rodger Corser rumours, but he’s done the opposite!

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New Idea exclusively revealed that Rodger Corser is being considered to replace Karl on the Today Show, and Karl has given him the seal of approval!

Appearing on Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Cat & Woodsy, Karl floated a job swap as he failed to shut down the speculation.

“I like it. I like it,” he told Beau Ryan.

“I mean, Rodger Corser is a fabulous human being, and he’s very good at that game show. So I’m happy to do a job swap with him and go to Amsterdam for 40 weeks of the year.”

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Karl seems perfectly happy letting the speculation run. (Credit: Getty Images)

Karl’s contract at Today is set to expire at the end of the year, and speculation about his replacement has been building for months.

After more than two decades of breakfast television, the word is that 51-year-old Karl won’t be renewing — and Rodger, 53, is emerging as the frontrunner to step in.

“Rodger has suddenly come into focus as the perfect person to replace Karl,” a TV insider exclusively told New Idea.

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“He can handle a ‘big-ticket’ TV program, he’s smart, likeable and knowledgeable — and let’s face it, he looks good on camera. The execs at Nine would love to sign him up for Today when that co-host spot becomes available.”

Rodger is certainly no stranger to the camera, having starred in five seasons of Doctor Doctor. He also had major roles in Five Bedrooms, Underbelly and Rush, and hosted two seasons of The Traitors Australia on Channel 10 prior to its cancellation.

Rodger, who currently hosts hit show The Floor, is in the running to replace Karl. (Credit: Channel Nine)

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But The Floor has thrown him to new popularity, and given him some major leverage.

“Rodger could practically name his price,” our insider adds.

“If the Nine execs want him in that job, they’ll have to be prepared to pay a significant amount of money.”

Read more about Karl’s potential replacements here.

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