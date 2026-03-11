EXCLUSIVE: What Karl Stefanovic’s new podcast is really costing him at Nine

NEED TO KNOW Today host Karl Stefanovic’s new podcast is said to be causing a stir at Channel Nine

Behind the scenes at Channel Nine’s Sydney headquarters, the once-golden glow surrounding Karl Stefanovic is giving way to the harsh, flickering light of a podcast studio.

The 51-year-old Today co-host is 15 episodes deep into his self-financed, headline-grabbing venture, The Karl Stefanovic Show – and New Idea understands it’s sent many at the network into “a state of pure panic”.

While Karl continues to wake up the nation with his signature larrikin charm, an exclusive insider reveals the atmosphere behind closed doors is anything but cheery.

“There’s been some high-stakes crisis meetings to discuss the trajectory of Karl’s podcast and vodcast venture, and what it means for Today,” the source reveals.

Karl out and about with wife Jasmine. (Credit: Media Mode).

Nine’s leadership is, according to the source, “understandably petrified” of where the project is heading – and the potential impact it could have on advertisers.

Karl’s show appears to be pivoting away from the conventions of mainstream TV journalism and leaning into hardline conservative territory.

Since launching the podcast and its accompanying YouTube series, Karl has amassed more than 50,000 subscribers, with his most viral episodes featuring guests known for their anti-immigration views.

Last week, he also garnered headlines when he apologised for encouraging Australians to get vaccinated during the early days of the COVID pandemic.

Pauline Hanson joins Karl on his latest podcast venture. (Credit: Facebook).

It is a far cry from the balanced, “woke and beige” media landscape Karl once claimed he wanted to escape.

This maverick turn has raised eyebrows across the industry, primarily because the project is completely independent of Nine.

Financed entirely by Karl, it signals a man willing to “risk it all”, says our source.

“The truth is, Karl remains deeply jaded by his previous high-profile ousting from Today in 2018. Many of his mates believe he is no longer worried about what comes next. He’s just doing what he loves,” the source adds.

“He is building an ark … with some very opinionated guests boarding.”

Viewers love watching Karl and his co-host, Sarah Abo, on the Today Show. (Credit: Instagram).

Meanwhile, over at rival brekkie show Sunrise, hosts Matt Shirvington and Natalie Barr remain the quintessential “straitlaced” duo, delivering Channel Seven’s message and winning ratings without a hint of rebellion.

“While Karl is nodding along to conspiracy theories about global elites and giving a platform to ‘anti-woke’ firebrands, Nat and Shirvo are dancing with the Cash Cow,” the source says.

Although Nine is worried about Karl’s new direction, he is being supported and encouraged by his wife, Jasmine, 42.

In fact, the marketing agency helping produce Karl’s podcast venture, August One, is spearheaded by a close friend of Jasmine’s.

