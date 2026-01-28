EXCLUSIVE: Channel Nine set to REPLACE Karl Stefanovic on Today with surprise Sunrise star

NEED TO KNOW Channel Nine is eyeing up a possible Karl Stefanovic following news of his solo podcast .

Karl Stefanovic launching his new podcast has renewed chatter that he might be looking to break away from Today after many years as the breakfast show’s mainstay host.

And in a shock turn of events, Channel Nine could be looking to poach one of their biggest rivals to fill Karl’s seat on the Today desk alongside Sarah Abo.

One TV insider exclusively tells New Idea that Channel Nine have been keeping a close eye on Channel Seven star David Woiwod ever since he took over as co-host of Weekend Sunrise.

According to our source, they are very impressed with what they’ve seen so far.

“I hear [Nine] executives have their sights set on David,” dishes the insider. “He isn’t just a seasoned journalist – he’s proven to be a hit with viewers ever since he joined Weekend Sunrise.”

With Karl launching his new podcast, Channel Nine could soon be in need of a replacement… enter David! (Credit: The Karl Stefanovic Show, Channel Seven)

Who did David Woiwod replace on Sunrise?

David was revealed as the new Weekend Sunrise co-host at the end of 2024, replacing Matt Doran. Matt had earlier announced that he was leaving Weekend Sunrise to focus on family and pursue other opportunities.

Previously, David was employed as 7NEWS’s US bureau chief.

Since he returned home to Australia to join Monique Wright on the Weekend Sunrise couch, David has become one of Seven’s most reliable stars.

It appears they, too, have big plans for him, with whispers that he could end up taking over from Matt Shirvington on the weekday edition of Sunrise one day. David filled in for Shirvo over the recent Christmas break.

Not long after David joined Weekend Sunrise, he exclusively told New Idea that he was loving every aspect of his new gig – including the early morning wakeup calls that it requires!

“I come from a long line of early risers, so I love mornings,” he revealed. “It also means I come from a long line of people who go to bed early. Nothing makes me happier than when dinner plans are cancelled, and I can be in bed by 9pm.”

David has become a much-loved member of the Sunrise family since he joined the show at the end of 2024. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Is David Woiwod married?

David prefers to keep his personal life under wraps and has not publicly shared if he currently has a partner. However, he does have a close friendship with Karl’s current Today co-host Sarah Abo – which is one of the major reasons why Nine is keen to poach him!

Given their rich friendship, our source points out that David and Sarah already have an easy chemistry and would be “extremely watchable” on screens.

David and Sarah go way back! (Credit: Social Media)

However, Nine is very aware that it won’t be easy prying David out of Seven’s clutches, especially as he reportedly has no desire to move networks right now.

“David has been to war zones, and it seems he could be about to start one between Australia’s rival networks,” says the source.

“What makes him even more appealing is the factthat he isn’t afraid to take the mickey out of himself and has a cheeky sense of humour similar to Karl. So if they could get him, it could be a ratings hit.”

