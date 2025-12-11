Who will replace Mark Beretta on Sunrise? See all the frontrunners here

NEED TO KNOW On December 8, Mark Beretta confirmed he will be leaving Sunrise.

Mark Beretta has stepped down as Sunrise‘s sports anchor after more than two decades.

Viewers were left shocked when he made the surprise announcement of his departure, after 30 years with Channel Seven.

His final show will air on December 12, and theories have already been running wild about who will step into his shoes.

So, has anyone been hired to replace Mark yet?

Mark Beretta is leaving Sunrise after more than 20 years on Channel Seven. (Credit: Getty)

Who will replace Mark Beretta on Sunrise?

Channel Seven has not yet dropped any hints about who will take over from Mark on Sunrise, but many theories are already circulating.

Our sister publication, Woman’s Day, has tipped journalist Katie Brown as Mark’s replacement.

Katie, 32, is already a very familiar face on the morning show, as she is currently filling in for weatherman Sam Mac.

Sam is currently on paternity leave, looking after his two children, Margot and Mabel.

It has been claimed that Mark has been a mentor to Katie over the years, so she could be the perfect fit to take over.

Katie Brown has been tipped to replace Mark as Sunrise’s sports anchor. (Credit: Instagram)

“The irony in all of this is that Beretta is one of Katie’s biggest supporters and has almost been a mentor to her,” a source told Woman’s Day.

Sunrise veteran Melissa Doyle was also quizzed about whether she’d ever return to the show after Mark’s departure.

“I’ve been there, done that,” she told Stellar magazine’s Something to Talk About podcast, two days after Mark’s exit.

“I left [Sunrise] on top,” she added. “I don’t believe in going back; I believe in what’s next.

“How do I keep evolving as a human, as a woman, as a journalist? What’s my next challenge? What can I learn? What can I try?

“So yeah, no. I loved it, but I’ve done it.”

Melissa Doyle has shut down rumours that she might return to the show. (Credit: Instagram)

Why did Mark Beretta leave Sunrise?

On December 8, Mark announced live on air that he would be leaving Sunrise after a difficult few months.

Mark emotionally explained that his father’s death from cancer in September left him reevaluating his priorities in life.

“After a lot of long nights thinking about it, the time is right for me to step away from Sunrise,” he explained.

“If someone had told me back in February 1995, when I walked through the doors of Seven Melbourne for my first day, that 30 years later I’d still be doing the job I love, I wouldn’t have believed them.

“Sunrise has been a huge part of my life, and while it’s not easy to say goodbye to my Sunrise family and the show we’ve shared so much passion for, I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done and the unforgettable moments shared.

“Losing Dad to cancer two months ago, and Mum fighting on against the disease, has made me see the world a little differently. Family time has become even more important.

“And I want to do more to help the great work of Tour de Cure in finding treatments and cures for cancer.”

“There are some big events on the horizon that I’m thrilled to be part of, including my ongoing work with Tour de Cure and the annual Sunrise ride, which will continue as always,” he added.

Mark joined Channel Seven in 1994 and will continue working more broadly with the broadcaster.

He has also found love with a new partner in recent months, so he will no doubt be focusing on his personal relationship, too.