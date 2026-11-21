NEED TO KNOW Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky were at their $7 million Broken Head home when it was targeted on November 11.

were at their $7 million Broken Head home when it was targeted on November 11. Four balaclava-clad intruders allegedly entered the property, with two reportedly carrying knives .

allegedly entered the property, with two reportedly . The thieves stole three vehicles from the garage, all of which have since been recovered.

from the garage, all of which have since been recovered. Elsa was reportedly left shaken by the incident and is pleading with Chris not to leave her alone.

and is pleading with Chris not to leave her alone. Chris is scheduled to attend Avengers: Doomsday fan events on the Gold Coast on December 4 and in Seoul on December 8.

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Chris Hemsworth’s plans to jet around the world for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday press tour are in disarray in the aftermath of a terrifying break-in at his Byron Bay compound.

New Idea can reveal that Chris’ wife, Elsa Pataky, is pleading with the star, who is reprising his role as Thor in the blockbuster, not to leave her alone in the house following the November 11 invasion.

The couple are shaken up but thankful their family was unharmed. (Credit: Getty)

“Elsa is normally tough as nails, but this has thrown her. Four men. Right near her babies … She’s like a coiled spring mama bear at the moment,” tells our source.

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Chris, 43, Elsa, 50, and their children were all at their $7 million Broken Head mansion when Elsa was woken by the family’s dogs barking at around 2am. Unaware of the danger lurking outside, she went back to sleep.

The Hemsworths were asleep inside during the robbery. (Credit: Media Mode)

It was only the following morning, after checking the property’s CCTV, that the family discovered four balaclava-clad intruders had allegedly scaled the front fence and made their way into the garage. Even more chillingly, two appeared to be armed with knives.

The thieves made off with three vehicles which had been parked in the garage with the keys inside. All three have since been recovered, while police investigations continue.

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While the recovery of the vehicles will come as some relief, the incident has understandably left the family shaken.

The thought that strangers were able to breach the security of their home while they were sleeping is particularly confronting, especially with their children also inside the property.

Chris and Elsa have no plans to move … yet. (Credit: Media Mode)

And with Chris potentially facing an extended period away from home as his Avengers: Doomsday promotional commitments ramp up, it’s little wonder Elsa is keen to have him close by.

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The prospect of leaving his family behind at such a difficult time is also likely to weigh heavily on the Hollywood star.

At press time, Chris was slated to attend special Avengers: Doomsday fan events on the Gold Coast on December 4 and in Seoul on December 8. With the film’s promotional campaign approaching, the timing of the incident could hardly be worse.