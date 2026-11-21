NEED TO KNOW Who is the man that Tracy Grimshaw has gushed is “best in the world” ?

has gushed is ? A happy snap from Robbie Williams’ recent Sydney concert has renewed interest in the veteran TV star’s love life.

has renewed interest in the veteran TV star’s love life. Sources confirm that Tracy is focusing on her personal life, after leaving A Current Affair in November 2022 after 17 years.

after leaving A Current Affair in November 2022 after 17 years. Notoriously private Tracy has said she would be open to marriage if the right relationship comes along.

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Tracy Grimshaw has always kept her love life firmly under wraps, but a photo from Robbie Williams’ recent Sydney concert has got fans talking.

The former A Current Affair host was snapped alongside a handsome ‘silver fox’ during Robbie’s November 14 show at Accor Stadium, prompting some to wonder whether Tracy had quietly unveiled a new partner!

So, who is the mystery man?

According to the tags on Tracy’s post, he is Steven Levitt, or ‘Steve’ to Tracy, and the pair were joined at the concert by their pals, award-winning actress Heather Mitchell, and Heather’s husband Martin McGrath.

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In a selfie shared by Tracy, she and Steve were sandwiched between married couple Heather and Martin, with their positioning quickly catching the attention of fans.

Wearing disposable ponchos, the rain-soaked foursome beamed for the camera as they raised their glasses to Steve, whose birthday they were celebrating at the concert.

Tracy and her pals Heather, Steve and Martin didn’t let the rain dampen their fun at Robbie Williams’ Sydney concert. (Credit: Instagram)

Sadly for romantics, New Idea is told there’s nothing more than friendship between Tracy and Steve.

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In fact, if Tracy’s caption is anything to go by, there’s only one man for her – Robbie himself!

“Four happy people waiting in the rain for Robbie. Giant poncho/condoms were the best $17.95 I’ve ever spent on Amazon. We got wet. We sang. We danced. HBD Steve 🎂Thanks @robbiewilliams your dad is right. You’re the best in the world,” Tracy captioned the photo.

Replying to one follower’s comment, Tracy, 66, doubled down on her Robbie love, gushing: “He’s so good.”

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And when pal Tottie Goldsmith chimed in, Tracy added: “He’s just joy. It poured before he came on and the whole crowd just smiled and waited, then the rain stopped just before he started. Like he was the sun.”

Our source explains: “Steve is a friend of Tracy’s – definitely not a lover. He’s a great guy but he’s just not her type.”

Tracy is a massive fan of Robbie’s – and she doesn’t care who knows! (Credit: Getty)

Has Tracy Grimshaw ever been married?

Tracy has long been fiercely protective of her personal life, choosing to keep her relationships private despite decades in the public eye.

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“I don’t think I’ll start [talking about her love life]. If I do start I’ll never stop,” she told The Australian Women’s Weekly in 2017.

She bent her own rule slightly the following year, telling Stellar: “I’ve had lots of long-term relationships, but I’ve never talked about any of them.

While Tracy has never publicly identified any of those partners, she has previously admitted she wouldn’t rule out walking down the aisle if the right man came along.

“Anything can happen and if the right bloke knocked on the door then it still might. You never know. You just never know how things might play out,” she said.

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Tracy and Heather have been friends for years (left). She’s enjoying having more time for a social life – meaning lots of catch-ups with pals and former colleagues. (Credit: Instagram)

These days, Tracy appears perfectly content with life away from the nightly grind of A Current Affair.

Although she went on to present Do You Want to Live Forever? for Channel Nine, a source says the TV veteran now relishes having more time for the people in her life.

“She has a lot more time on her hands now and loves being able to catch up with friends,” says our source. “She had to miss out on so much before so this has been a priority.”

And when one fan asked beneath her Robbie post, “Do you miss hosting A Current Affair, Trace?”, Tracy’s response said it all.

“I loved every one of those 17 years, and I love what I’m doing now,” she wrote.