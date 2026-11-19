Fifi Box is turning the big 5-0 in March, and it appears she’s getting in some practise ahead of her milestone party.

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Alongside her FOX FM colleagues Nick Cody and Brendan Fevola, Melbourne radio’s golden girl kicked up her heels as the trio resurrected the city’s famous nightclub, Frostbites, for one night only on November 14.

Now known as the Temperance Hotel, the 426 Chapel Street, South Yarra venue was hugely popular in the 1990s and 2000s.

Fifi, Fev, 45, and Nick, 39, decided to relive its glory days following an on-air chat about Melbourne’s old-school nightclubs.

You’re never too old to dance on a table! (Credit: Media Mode)

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Listeners were able to get their hands on tickets by listening to the show to get on the door list, or registering interest through the event page.

The event was said to have “old-school clubbing vibes”, plus retro acts and performances.

“Whether you spent your weekends dancing the night away at Chapel Street’s iconic clubs or simply wish you could experience Melbourne’s legendary nightlife scene, this is your chance to join the party,” the Chapel Street website says.

“Dust off your favourite throwback outfit, round up your old clubbing crew and get ready to revisit the glory days!” it continues – and that’s exactly what Fifi did.

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Fifi and Fev partied like it was 1999. (Credit: Media Mode)

Sparkling in a midriff-baring mesh top, black mini and knee-high boots, Fifi brought the glamour and the party moves.

The mum of two daughters, Trixie and Daisy, also had a turn behind the DJ decks.

“DJ Boxy makes her debut at FROSTBITES!” the Instagram caption on the official Fifi Fev and Nick Instagram page reads, accompanied by a video of Fifi hyping up the crowd to J’Lo’s song ‘Let’s Get Loud’.

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Saying after the event, “It absolutely went off! We just love it!”

Fifi shared a carousel of pictures from the event on her Instagram.

The Block‘s Rick and Tayla joined in on the fun! (Credit: Instagram)

“Frostbites was EPIC 🪩 🎉💃 I’m still recovering,” she captioned the post.

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Fans rushed the comments praising Fifi for her look.

“Omg girl! You look amazing!” one wrote.

“Fifi looks unbelievable!!!” says another.

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She also shared a video from the night, filmed in a retro-90s style on a handycam.

The video shows the radio stars having an absolute blast on their way to the nightclub in a limousine, and then dancing and taking photos with listeners in the nightclub.