Amid the regal celebrations for Monaco’s National Day, Princess Charlene was snapped sharing an adorable moment with her daughter, Princess Gabriella.

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The South African born wife of Prince Albert stunned at the event in a cream coloured pantsuit and matched with her 11-year-old daughter who wore a coat dress and ballet flats in the same colour.

A rare smile was shared between the royal mother and daughter. (Credit: Getty)

As royal fans admired their matching moment, the two were photographed sharing a sweet smile.

Meanwhile Prince Albert and son Prince Jacques matched accordingly in their military uniforms for the formalities held at the Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate on Thursday.

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The family outing follows Albert’s plans to make his wife Regent of Monaco, if he dies or is unable to fulfil his duties while their son and heir is too young.

Prince Jacques is the heir to the throne, but Prince Albert has appointed his wife as regent if he were to die or become incapacitated before Jacques is of age. (Credit: Getty)

Speaking to Monaco-Matin in his annual National Day interview, the Monegasque royal said that his wife would preside over a restructured Regency Council until Prince Jacques came of age and the orders would be formalised through a Sovereign Ordinance before the end of the year.

Twins Jacques and Gabriella will turn 12 in December.

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“The Regency will be entrusted to my wife,” Albert explained to the publication. “There’s no urgency and no reason for concern.

“I’ll soon turn 69, and Prince Jacques is still young. But rest assured, I simply want to plan for the future calmly and transparently.”

The Monaco royals stepped out for the National Day with 11-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. (Credit: Getty)

Charlene reportedly had a rivalry with her sister-in-law Princess Caroline, who threw herself into royal duties following the death of their mother Princess Grace died in 1982.

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When Albert ascended to the throne after their father Prince Rainier died in 2005, Caroline remained in the role whilst Albert was dubbed “the playboy prince”.

Princess Caroline reportedly felt “sidelined” when Charlene stepped onto the scene. (Credit: Getty)

“Albert took quite a while to settle down, so maybe Caroline thought he never would, and she’d stay in that role forever,” royal expert Brittani Barger previously said.

The prince married former Olympian swimmer in 2011 and this led Caroline to feel “sidelined”.

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“When Charlene came on the scene and married Albert, Caroline had to take a step back.”