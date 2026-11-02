“I have nowhere to go”: Harmon’s shock confession after Big Brother eviction

Harmon was the first housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother house.

In the first public vote, Australia saved Ebony and Kyrah, which meant Harmon had to say his goodbyes.

He received a whopping 22 nomination points from his housemates, doubling what both Ebony and Kyrah received, sealing his fate in the vote.

Speaking exclusively with New Idea, he says he hoped he wouldn’t be the first to go, but realised he was an “easy target”.

“I don’t feel like I gelled on the right level with some of the people. And yeah, you could tell, everyone kind of got along socially,” he tells us.

“In terms of like the closer connections, I was still taking my time and figuring out like to do that in I guess the right way for the show.”

Looking back on his time on the show, he admits it took him a while to settle in and warm up.

Despite only being on the show for a week, he did ruffle feathers, especially when he hid the coffee and salt! While it enraged some housemates, Harmon tells us he stands by it.

“It would have been a shame if I had done nothing and then left,” the 29-year-old reveals.

“I would have actually been very disappointed myself if I didn’t be true to who I am, because we’re in a house, we’re mucking around, we’re trying to create a bit of tension. If I had not done that, I would have been really disappointed in myself.”

When he thinks about his time on Big Brother Australia, he says he loved “revelling in the chaos”, and is ready for “Australia to decide” what he does next.

“They’ll show me what they liked, and maybe I’ll lean into those things,” Harmon reveals, adding he plans to travel, learn to dance after learning ballet with housemate Phoebe.

The world is certainly his oyster, considering he moved out before he went on the show!

“All my stuff’s in storage, I have nowhere to go right now,” he admits.

“I don’t have a great plan, I feel like home is the way you make it right, so for me, it can be anywhere, and I feel like I’m at home; it depends on who I’m with and what I’m doing.”