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“I have nowhere to go”: Harmon’s shock confession after Big Brother eviction

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kate dennett
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Big Brother Australia is back, and so are the evictions!

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While we all love watching the drama live from the Big Brother house, not everyone can stay until the end.

The voting has already kicked off, with you deciding exactly who stays and who goes home.

So, who has been evicted so far?

Scroll down for all the details.

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Big Brother Australia 2026 Harmon
(Credits: Network 10)

Harmon

Harmon was the first housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother house.

In the first public vote, Australia saved Ebony and Kyrah, which meant Harmon had to say his goodbyes.

He received a whopping 22 nomination points from his housemates, doubling what both Ebony and Kyrah received, sealing his fate in the vote.

Speaking exclusively with New Idea, he says he hoped he wouldn’t be the first to go, but realised he was an “easy target”.

“I don’t feel like I gelled on the right level with some of the people. And yeah, you could tell, everyone kind of got along socially,” he tells us.

“In terms of like the closer connections, I was still taking my time and figuring out like to do that in I guess the right way for the show.”

Looking back on his time on the show, he admits it took him a while to settle in and warm up.

Despite only being on the show for a week, he did ruffle feathers, especially when he hid the coffee and salt! While it enraged some housemates, Harmon tells us he stands by it.

“It would have been a shame if I had done nothing and then left,” the 29-year-old reveals.

“I would have actually been very disappointed myself if I didn’t be true to who I am, because we’re in a house, we’re mucking around, we’re trying to create a bit of tension. If I had not done that, I would have been really disappointed in myself.”

When he thinks about his time on Big Brother Australia, he says he loved “revelling in the chaos”, and is ready for “Australia to decide” what he does next.

“They’ll show me what they liked, and maybe I’ll lean into those things,” Harmon reveals, adding he plans to travel, learn to dance after learning ballet with housemate Phoebe.

The world is certainly his oyster, considering he moved out before he went on the show!

“All my stuff’s in storage, I have nowhere to go right now,” he admits.

“I don’t have a great plan, I feel like home is the way you make it right, so for me, it can be anywhere, and I feel like I’m at home; it depends on who I’m with and what I’m doing.”

kate dennett
Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

Kate is the Senior Content Producer for New Idea, where she is responsible for writing online content across entertainment and TV. Kate has more than six years’ experience writing for global news platforms, having previously worked at the Daily Mail, first as a Trainee Reporter before being promoted to Senior Showbiz Reporter. After specialising in TV and entertainment reporting, Kate worked in the Daily Mail’s Sydney offices for a year, where she fostered a passion for Australian media. Kate briefly moved back to London before returning to Sydney, where she joined Are Media. Kate enjoys writing about celebrities, reality TV, film, music, and more.

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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