EXCLUSIVE: Big Brother Australia’s 2026 return is revealed – but there’s a twist

Big Brother returned in 2025 to major success, with Coco Beeby being crowned the winner.

Advertisement

The mother-of-three took home the life-changing $135,000 cash prize after four challenging weeks in the iconic house.

With Mel Tracina hosting and Mike Goldman narrating, the series attracted over six million viewers and proved to be a landslide success in the ratings.

But will Big Brother Australia be back again in 2026?

Scroll on for everything you need to know.

Advertisement

Big Brother is due to return in 2026, but there might be some changes. (Credit: Instagram)

Will Big Brother Australia return in 2026?

While Network 10 has remained quiet on an official renewal, Mel dropped a cheeky hint during the live final, when she asked audiences if they wanted the show to return next year.

Insiders have since confirmed that the 2025 reboot has exceeded all expectations, prompting behind-the-scenes talks to fast-track its return.

Now, New Idea can reveal that Big Brother will be back in 2026, but Network 10’s plans may look very different than what viewers are hoping for.

Advertisement

Sources have told us that the format is likely to remain closer to this year’s short, high-impact four-week event, rather than stretching back to a full traditional season.

“Everyone was celebrating the win,” one production insider tells New Idea. “The feedback has blown Ten away, but that doesn’t mean we’re suddenly going back to a three-month season.”

Whispers at the 2025 final after-party suggest that Network Ten is toying with the idea of two Big Brother seasons in 2026. One could potentially be locked in for April, while a second would then air later in 2026, around the same time slot as this year’s smash hit run.

Advertisement

“There’s talk of doubling down while interest is hot,” our source reveals. “April keeps coming up, but so does doing a second season later in the year if everything lines up.”

There has also been chatter about future All Stars and Celebrity editions, but insiders stress that nothing is locked in just yet.

Coco was crowned as the 2025 winner of Big Brother. (Credit: Network 10/Instagram)

“As long as Dreamworld, Ten, and the key players are happy, Big Brother has a future,” says a source. “Right now, everything’s on the table.”

Advertisement

One of the biggest winners of the reboot has been new host Mel, who insiders say was completely overwhelmed by how warmly she was embraced by viewers after she took on the mantel previously held by Gretel Killeen.

“It’s been a dream come true for her,” a source close to production reveals. “Mel is a genuine superfan of the show, and stepping into such an iconic hosting role was incredibly daunting, but the audience’s acceptance meant everything to her.”

Mel was visibly emotional at the after-party, telling multiple guests how “floored” she was that fans had backed her from day one.

“She honestly couldn’t believe how supportive people were,” the insider says. “It gave her so much confidence moving forward.”

Advertisement

While fans may be hoping for a return to the marathon seasons of the past, Network Ten is leaning into the event-style Big Brother model that delivered its 2025 success.

“The message internally is that Big Brother is finally stable again,” a source explains. “Ten absolutely wants it around for years to come, but they’re also being smart about how they protect the brand.”

With Dreamworld on board, ratings climbing, and Mel winning over viewers, one thing is clear: Big Brother isn’t going anywhere, but 2026 may look very different from what fans remember.

Big Brother was revived by Network 10 this year and was hosted by Mel Tracina. (Credit: Network 10)

Advertisement

How many people watched Big Brother Australia in 2025?

Big Brother‘s 2025 reboot was a major success in the ratings, becoming Network 10’s most-watched reality TV show since 2023.

In a major success for the broadcaster, it was also the biggest ever show on 10 Streaming, having been watched by more than six million total viewers.

Streaming was also up 206% when compared to 2023, as viewers flocked to the channel to keep up to date with all the action in the Big Brother house.

With a 24/7 livestream on offer as well as episodes six nights a week, it brought in a much-needed ratings boost to Network 10.

Advertisement

Big Brother originally aired Down Under in 2001 and was hosted by Gretel Killeen, before it was later cancelled. (Credit: Channel Ten)

Why was Big Brother Australia cancelled?

Big Brother originally made its debut in Australia back in 2001, after successful runs in the UK and the US.

Network 10 launched the original series, and it ran for eight successful series, with Gretel Killeen hosting.

However, it was ultimately cancelled in July 2008 due to falling ratings.

Advertisement

Channel Nine attempted to revive the show in 2012 to no avail, and Channel Seven then rebooted the program in 2019.

However, Seven’s iteration was put on hold in 2023 due to low ratings, and it did not return to the channel in 2024.

In a full-circle moment, Network 10 then brought Big Brother back to its original Australian home for the 2025 reboot, which launched to huge fanfare.