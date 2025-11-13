Big Brother stars Colin and Holly raise eyebrows with first kiss

Big Brother has already brought its fair share of drama in its first week, and one moment in particular has raised eyebrows.

Colin, 21, and Holly, 31, have shared an intense chemistry ever since entering the house, and have become inseparable on the Channel 10 show.

Fans were speculating that a love triangle could be forming, as Vinnie, 21, had a lot to say about his housemates’ budding connection.

Now, things have heated up as Colin and Holly shared their first kiss on Thursday, November 13, in a moment which shocked fans.

Big Brother housemates Colin and Holly have raised eyebrows with their first kiss. (Credit: Network 10)

The pair were sharing a hug on the bean bag after Holly found out she was put up for eviction when the intimate moment occurred.

“Damn, 21-year-olds really know how to kiss these days,” Holly told Colin as they hid underneath a blanket to share another secret smooch.

Speaking in the diary room after, MMA fighter Colin jumped in excitement and grinned as he appeared overjoyed by his new connection.

They were caught in the act by their housemate Vinnie, who snuck off to the diary room to voice his frustration, after fans speculated he too was interested in Holly.

Colin and Holly’s kiss also divided viewers, with some rooting for the couple, while others speculated it might have been a game plan for Holly to stay in the house.

Holly was left unimpressed after she was put up for eviction on Sunday alongside Michael and Jane, with viewers set to vote on who goes home.

Commenting on the kiss, one viewer wrote on Instagram: “I can see the heartbreak coming.”

Another theorised: “She’s playing you Colin.”

“Holly will do anything to try to stay in the house,” a third claimed.

“Bros about to get his heart broke,” another added.

However, others shared their support for the couple, with one saying: “Let them be happy!”

Model Holly already has some famous ex-boyfriends as her high-profile connections emerged upon her arrival in the house.

Last year, Holly had a whirlwind romance with Luxe Listings Sydney star Gavin Rubinstein.

Model Holly has caused a stir since entering the house. (Credit: Network 10)

The pair went public with their romance in August 2024, but split soon after following an “intense” holiday.

“Things got complicated when they started travelling together,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

“It was fast-paced from the beginning, but they were just in different places in life.”

According to reports, Holly was also briefly linked to Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt in 2017 after they met at the Crown Melbourne.

Holly is also the BFF of Married At First Sight bride Carina Mirabile.