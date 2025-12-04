Is Big Brother’s Holly Young headed for the I’m A Celebrity jungle?

Former Big Brother Australia housemate Holly Young looks set for another reality TV stint.

After causing controversy in the house, quickly putting viewers offside, rumours abound that the 31-year-old is in talks to appear as an intruder on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia.

According to our sister publication Woman’s Day, Network 10 is actively pursuing the model, eager to leverage the momentum from her appearance on Big Brother – an unexpected ratings hit.

“Putting Holly in the jungle would be massive,” an insider told Woman’s Day, adding that filming is already underway. “She’s unpredictable and ratings gold.

“Holly is desperate to show Australia another side of herself… she wants to stand alongside celebrities.”

Rumours are swirling that recent Big Brother Australia evictee Holly Young is set to head into the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia jungle. (Credit: Network 10)

As previously confirmed by TV Blackbox, the 2026 season will be pre-recorded for the first time due to budget cuts.

With an already established fanbase going into the show, Holly is top of producers’ lists of ousted housemates.

The only downside could be her inability to gel with the rest of the contestants – her time on Big Brother punctuated with disagreements and friction.

However, after her eviction on November 30, Holly insisted she had been misunderstood because of her secret health diagnoses.

Holly told Refinery 29 that she struggles with auditory processing disorder (APD), dyslexia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

APD is a condition where the brain has difficulty processing what the ears hear, while ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder which makes it difficult to manage impulsivity and stay focused.

The 31-year-old model is said to be “desperate to show Australia another side of herself” after causing waves on Big Brother. (Credit: Instagram)

Holly said she made the decision not to reveal her diagnoses publicly because she didn’t feel safe to do so, and had to be “cautious” about what she said in the house.

“I just didn’t want to give anybody in the house any more ammunition, so I just thought that I would keep that to myself,” she explained.

“And honestly, I’ve worked so hard [that] I didn’t want to sort of draw attention to it.”

Most notably in the Big Brother house, she caused waves with her passionate romance with 21-year-old housemate Colin Ridley.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea after her eviction, Holly insisted their relationship was the real deal.

“I can’t wait to see him! I have the livestream so I can tune in at any moment and see what he’s up to in there,” she gushed.

“He brought so much positivity and had my back so hard in the whole experience, and that’s something to be admired.”

Rumours also swirled that Holly was scouted by producers to appear on Big Brother– speculation she put to rest after her elimination.

Holly’s relationship with Colin, 21, sparked controversy in the house, though she insists it wasn’t just for the cameras. (Credit: Network 10)

“Yes, I was scouted to apply for the show, but I still had to go through the audition process,” she told Pedestrian.TV.

“I still had to meet with everybody, just like everybody else did, to be on the show.”

She also clarified that she wasn’t shown any special treatment or favouritism in the house, despite reports.

“If anything, my rations were probably smaller than everybody else’s,” she insisted.

“I do not think there was any special treatment whatsoever. I think that it was the complete opposite of special treatment.”