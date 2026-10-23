The REAL reason The Voice Australia has been shelved is revealed

The future of The Voice Australia is hanging in the balance, leaving fans devastated.

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At the network’s 2027 Upfronts on October 22, no mention of the show was made on its programming slate for next year.

A Channel Seven spokesperson told New Idea that they are still “reviewing” their options, with ongoing creative discussions about the show’s format taking place.

The uncertainty has come as a shock to fans, considering the 2026 final attracted a total reach of 2.7 million viewers, a landslide compared to 2025.

However, New Idea understands that Seven is under pressure due to larger budget cuts and the introduction of other costly reality TV shows.

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The Voice Australia won’t be back in 2027. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Its juggernaut show, Farmer Wants A Wife, is returning in 2027 and involves serious travel to farms around rural Australia.

Seven has also taken over I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! from Channel 10 and will be returning to South Africa to film, adding even more travel costs.

IAC has signed on Ricki-Lee Coulter and Jim Jeffries to host, and Australian celebrity contestants will also have to secure pay packets to sign on, only adding to the costs.

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Insiders tell New Idea that this leaves less space to produce the costly Voice, especially considering it also relies on its celebrity judges to bring in viewer interest.

A casting notice for The Voice had previously invited people to audition, but this series may not air until 2028 to spread out the costs of the two mammoth shows.

And, if the show does return, The Voice judging panel might undergo some serious belt-tightening.

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“Producers are looking at the line-up. Budgets are tight, and Richard’s a huge Hollywood name and expensive,” a source told New Idea.

Melanie C and Ronan Keating are also expensive sign-ups for the franchise, with Shannon Noll being floated as a local option for the show’s future.

The global Voice franchise has also been undergoing some major changes, with Sir Tom Jones abruptly getting “fired” as a way to refresh the show, leaving him disappointed.

Yung Milla won the 2026 series with coach Mel C. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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At the time, ITV cited a “financial difficulty with insurance”, potentially hinting that purse strings are being tightened for The Voice globally.

Certainly for Australia, not having The Voice on screen at all in 2027 will be a major change.

Yung Milla won The Voice 2026, with an average of 1.2 million Aussies tuning in to watch his crowning moment.

But sadly for longtime fans, the next round of Blind Auditions might be a way off.

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