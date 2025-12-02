Christmas is a time to celebrate with your loved ones, sharing special gifts, making memories, and of course, connecting over food.
Planning out your menu well ahead of the big day is a must to keep festive stress at bay, so we are very proud to present this comprehensive collection of our very best Christmas recipes. We hope you love making (and eating) them as much as we loved creating them.
Scroll on for merry inspiration!
Starters and sides
This gorgeous dish could serve as a starter, side or even a dessert!
This five-ingredient festive dish is a lot easier than it looks, and has definite wow factor!
This last-minute Christmas side or entree is quick to whip up, cheap to make, and a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.
This might be the cutest appetiser we’ve ever seen! Serves up to 10 people and only takes half an hour to prepare.
You’ve never seen a more beautiful salad than this!
The Main Event
The Cranberry Stuffing Muffins (stuffins?) take this dish to new heights.
This glaze is to die for!
Sweets and Desserts
A Christmas tree, but make it edible.
The kids will love helping to make these Aussie Christmas treats.
A dessert that is as beautiful as it is delicious.
Switch up this fan-favourite Christmas recipe this festive season.
Channel the festive season with these delights!
A festive Christmas treat that won’t upset your tummy!
A fun one for the kids!