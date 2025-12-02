Christmas is a time to celebrate with your loved ones, sharing special gifts, making memories, and of course, connecting over food.

Advertisement

Planning out your menu well ahead of the big day is a must to keep festive stress at bay, so we are very proud to present this comprehensive collection of our very best Christmas recipes. We hope you love making (and eating) them as much as we loved creating them.

Scroll on for merry inspiration!

Starters and sides

Want the latest food content? Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use