  •  
Advertisement
Home FOOD

The best Christmas recipes from the Test Kitchen

Your Christmas menu planning will be a breeze with our ultimate festive recipe collection.
Brand logo of New Idea Food
Profile picture of Erin Roberts

Christmas is a time to celebrate with your loved ones, sharing special gifts, making memories, and of course, connecting over food.

Advertisement

Planning out your menu well ahead of the big day is a must to keep festive stress at bay, so we are very proud to present this comprehensive collection of our very best Christmas recipes. We hope you love making (and eating) them as much as we loved creating them.

Scroll on for merry inspiration!

Starters and sides 

Brie with Honey Grape Syrup
Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au

Brie with Honey Grape Syrup 

This gorgeous dish could serve as a starter, side or even a dessert!

Recipe
Advertisement
Spinach and Feta Christmas Tree
Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au

Spinach and Feta Christmas Tree

This five-ingredient festive dish is a lot easier than it looks, and has definite wow factor!

recipe
Antipasto wreath
Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au

Antipasto Wreath

This last-minute Christmas side or entree is quick to whip up, cheap to make, and a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. 

recipe
Santa Camembert Cheeseboard
Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au

Santa Camembert Cheeseboard

This might be the cutest appetiser we’ve ever seen! Serves up to 10 people and only takes half an hour to prepare.

recipe
Christmas wreath salad
Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au

Christmas wreath salad

You’ve never seen a more beautiful salad than this!

recipe

The Main Event

Advertisement
Crackling Pork with Cranberry Stuffing Muffins
Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au

Crackling Pork with Cranberry Stuffing Muffins

The Cranberry Stuffing Muffins (stuffins?) take this dish to new heights.

recipe
Fig-glazed ham
Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au

Fig-Glazed Ham

This glaze is to die for!

recipe

Sweets and Desserts

Merry Gingerbread Men Tree
Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au

Merry Gingerbread Men Tree

A Christmas tree, but make it edible.

recipe
Koala Santa Biscuits
Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au

Koala Santa Biscuits

The kids will love helping to make these Aussie Christmas treats.

recipe
Advertisement
Mango and Raspberry Pavlova
© Are Media, contentshop.com.au

Mango and Raspberry Pavlova

A dessert that is as beautiful as it is delicious.

recipe
Almond Fruit Mince Pies
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au

Almond Fruit Mince Pies

Switch up this fan-favourite Christmas recipe this festive season. 

recipe
White Choc Pistachio Shortbread Fingers
Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au

White Choc Pistachio Shortbread Fingers

Channel the festive season with these delights!

recipe
Gluten Free Fig, Rum and Raisin Loaf
Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au

Gluten Free Fig, Rum and Raisin Loaf

A festive Christmas treat that won’t upset your tummy!

recipe
Advertisement
Smashable Cookie House
Credits: Anna Polyviou

Smashable Cookie House

A fun one for the kids!

recipe
Profile picture of Erin Roberts
Erin Roberts Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication in Creative Writing at UTS and a Graduate Certificate in Editing and Electronic Publishing at Macquarie University, Erin finally found her dream job at Are Media in 2022, working across New Idea Food, Diabetic Living, Women's Weekly Food, and Better Homes & Gardens. During her time at Are Media, Erin has worked across both print and digital titles. Although a writer and sub-editor by training, Erin is a passionate foodie at heart. When off-duty, you’ll find Erin in her happy place - her kitchen - baking up a storm, or pounding the pavement as a (very) amateur runner. One of her proudest moments was the first time her macarons had ‘feet’. Erin was also one of the masses who learnt to make sourdough during lockdown, and still bakes fresh loaves for her family each week. Erin is a mum to two boys who are very supportive of her hobby and are enthusiastic taste testers!

Related stories

Want the latest food content?

Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers.

sign up

Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use

FOLLOW US:

Instagram

Advertisement
Advertisement