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Major clue points to My Kitchen Rules winner

Who are you backing?
kate dennett
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We’ve officially made it to Kitchen HQ on My Kitchen Rules, and rumours are already swirling about who will win.

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The grand final is traditionally prerecorded with two alternate endings, and the last two teams find out who wins when the show airs.

And speaking exclusively to New Idea, Alisha and Deanne have revealed who they are backing to take home the 2026 crown.

My Kitchen Rules Alisha Deanne
Alisha and Deanne are backing one team to win. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Harrison and Oliver,” Alisha says, backing the best mates for a first-time gatecrasher win.

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“They both just cook from the heart. They have so much love.”

Alisha describes them as “amazing, genuine and heartfelt” men who joined MKR purely because of their love of cooking, not for the drama.

“We would absolutely love for Harrison and Oliver to win,” she gushes.

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Alisha and Deanne remain very close with Harrison and Oliver, describing them as their “favourites”.

While not all the teams understood their bubbly, loud personalities, they say that the two boys fully embraced them.

“Harrison and Oliver took us on board quite well,” Alisha adds.

Harrison and Oliver My Kitchen Rules
They believe that Harrison and Oliver deserve the win. (Credit: Channel Seven)
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“There were times that they stuck up for us as well.”

It remains to be seen how far Harrison and Oliver will make it in the competition, but Alisha and Deanne’s prediction could be a sure sign that they do well in Kitchen HQ.

But we will have to watch on to find out for sure.

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kate dennett
Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

Kate is the Senior Content Producer for New Idea, where she is responsible for writing online content across entertainment and TV. Kate has more than six years’ experience writing for global news platforms, having previously worked at the Daily Mail, first as a Trainee Reporter before being promoted to Senior Showbiz Reporter. After specialising in TV and entertainment reporting, Kate worked in the Daily Mail’s Sydney offices for a year, where she fostered a passion for Australian media. Kate briefly moved back to London before returning to Sydney, where she joined Are Media. Kate enjoys writing about celebrities, reality TV, film, music, and more.

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