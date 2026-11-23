The Farnham family is set to grow, because John is expecting another grandchild!

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His son, Rob Fanham, who starred on The Traitors Australia this year, announced the news on social media with his wife, Melissa, in a video compilation on November 22.

The video starts with Rob’s reaction when his wife reveals the news, followed by the couple announcing it to their family and doing a reveal with a cannon, which released blue powder and confetti!

John Farnham is expecting another grandchild! (Credit: Instagram)

It’s the couple’s first child together, adding that their son is due in 2027.

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“We can’t wait to meet you little one. You are already so loved 🩶,” Rob wrote.

The You’re the Voice singer made a rare appearance in a couple of the video clips.

The exciting news follows after the Australian singer’s health continues to decline following his battle with oral cancer.

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He was diagnosed in 2022 and had part of his jaw and the cancerous tumour removed, but was then declared cancer-free in 2023.

Rob Farnham and Melissa Farnham are expecting a baby boy! (Credit: Instagram)

In the lead-up to his tribute concert in September, Rob, Jill and his other son, James revealed he needs 24-hour nursing care at home, requires continuous oxygen support and uses a wheelchair for mobility.

The new addition is his second grandchild, after his son, James Farnham, and his partner, Dr Tessa Effend, welcomed their son, Jett John Farnham, in July 2025, on John’s birthday.

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At the time, John and his wife, Jill, shared a statement about this chapter of their lives.

“We are over the moon about the arrival of this perfectly beautiful little boy,” they shared at the time. “He’s already filled our hearts with so much love, and we’re so proud and happy for James and Tessa. Welcome to the world, Jett!”