There’s no doubt Ian Smith is a fighter.

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Two years ago, the beloved actor, known for playing the iconic Harold Bishop on Neighbours, was diagnosed with a “very aggressive, non-fixable” cancer and given six months to live.

But Ian, 88, is sharing a surprise cancer update because he is still very much alive – and thriving, even!

He recently participated in two Partners in Crime fan meet-and-greet events, one for the TV series Prisoner and one for Neighbours.

Two years ago, Neighbours star Ian was given just six months to live. (Credit: Sophie Sfikas SAS Event Photograph)

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He was able to attend because a breakthrough in his treatment for pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma, which is a very rare form of lung cancer, has proven to be so successful, “the cancer has miraculously shrunk”, Ian exclusively tells New Idea.

At first, Ian’s doctors were treating his cancer with chemotherapy, but when they switched to immunotherapy, which uses a person’s own immune system to fight diseases, the results were very promising.

“My doctors can’t see the cancer now, but they’re still not allowed to say I’m in remission,” Ian declares.

Ian joined the cast of Neighbours in 1987. (Credit: Supplied)

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Nonetheless, he insists that, while he’s not cured, he’s “feeling fine”.

Ian explains that his more positive health news has had an unexpected impact on a work project.

A documentary produced by radio and TV star Andrew Denton, who is a prominent campaigner for voluntary assisted dying (VAD) had the idea of capturing his final days on camera.

“But I’m still here, so I’ve ruined the ending,” he says with a chuckle.

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Cancer is not the only health concern that Ian’s dealt with during his life.

He readily admits that he’s also suffered from depression at different periods, including at the height of his fame on Neighbours.

The effects were so severe at one point, Ian says that he was “sacked” from the show.

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“My quality of acting had dropped enormously with the depression,” he explains.

“It made me very tired and without any trouble at all, I could spend two or three days in bed, sleeping. I hate that because it was wasting life.”

Anne Charleston and Ian Smith played onscreen couple Madge and Harold in Neighbours. (Credit: Russell Bass/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

Ian says the severe bout of depression which resulted in him leaving Ramsay Street at an unspecified time, was triggered by a falling out with an unnamed co-worker.

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He found himself out of work for the first time in decades.

“During that time, I’d been going through the motions and not really stretching myself as an actor,” he says.

But after a period away from the show, producers called Ian up out of the blue and asked him unexpectedly to return.

“That put a real spring in my step,” he explains.

Ian first appeared on Neighbours in 1987 and was off the show for five years in the ’90s before returning and remaining, on and off, until he was diagnosed with cancer and the show ended in 2025.

And while the cancer diagnosis was a very much unwanted plot twist, Ian took it in his stride, just like the depression he’d learned to manage – in his own way – over the years.

Ian recently reunited with some of his Neighbours co-stars at a Partners In Crime fan event in Melbourne. (Credit: Sophie Sfikas SAS Event Photography)

“I discovered that the best way for me to get out of depression was to spend my way out of it,” he explains.

“The last time I had a bout, I spent a fortune on a BMW,” he adds with a smile.

Harold Bishop wouldn’t have approved of the extravagance, but Ian’s unapologetic.

“Life is for living – and I want to go on forever if I can.”