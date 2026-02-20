EXCLUSIVE: Rebekah Elmaloglou breaks silence on Neighbours spin-off

Rebekah Elmaloglou has addressed the possibility of a Neighbours spin-off show.

The actress, 52, portrayed Terese Willis on the Australian soap opera from 2013 until the show was first cancelled in 2022, and again in 2025.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea after her elimination from I’m A Celebrity, Rebekah revealed how she felt after the show was cancelled for the second time.

“That was wild, that was so intense. The first time, it was devastating; the second time, I feel, for me personally, I was ready to move on to experience other things,” she said.

Rebekah said she is now looking ahead to exploring comedy, presenting and radio opportunities, and she’s even secured a talent agent in the UK.

“I’m looking forward to where I go next,” she shared.

Rebekah said she wasn’t alone in feeling “ready” when Neighbours ended again, admitting the decision was more expected than it was the first time around.

However, she didn’t rule out returning to the world of soap operas as she quipped that a Neighbours spin-off might be around the corner.

“I feel like a lot of us were sort of ready this time, but saying that, they might have a spin-off by this time next year!” she added.

Rebekah Elmaloglou has addressed the possibility of a Neighbours spin-off. (Credit: Instagram)

Is there a Neighbours spin-off?

It isn’t the first time that the possibility of a Neighbours spin-off has been predicted.

In fact, the show’s Executive Producer, Jason Herbison, hinted at a spin-off show before the program’s final episode even aired in December 2025.

“Once again, we will be resting the residents of Ramsay Street on a hopeful note, with some tantalising possibilities for a future chapter,” he said in a statement announcing the show’s conclusion.

Lucinda Cowden, who portrayed Melanie Pearson in the 1990s, also revealed that she wants to be included in any spin-off show.

“I have to admit, I may have sent a little email to [executive producer] Jason Herbison saying: ‘Put me in it or I shall hurt your… something'”, she jokingly told RadioTimes.com.

“Maybe not quite so threatening, maybe a little pleading. I was thinking that surely they must want Mel back.”

Industry insiders also told New Idea that the future of Neighbours now lies in stand-alone mini-series and short-run dramas.

Jackie Woodburne, Daniel MacPherson and Dannii Minogue have already reunited for a brand new show, called Imposters.

“Imposter is essentially a proof of concept,” a source told us. “It shows how Neighbours can survive without being a five-nights-a-week soap.”

Imposter is an Australian-UK drama that focuses on a seaside hotel in coastal Victoria, which is at the centre of a family dispute, sharing similarities to Neighbours.

While an official Neighbours spin-off hasn’t yet been confirmed, fans are still hopeful that this isn’t the end.

Neighbours was briefly revived in 2023, but was cancelled again in 2025. (Credit: Fremantle)

Why did Neighbours get cancelled?

Neighbours was originally cancelled in 2022, but was revived for a short-lived reboot in 2023.

However, Amazon Freevee cancelled Neighbours once again in 2025, with the final episode airing in December.

The cancellation was due to low viewership numbers and a failure to reach a new contract deal for continued production.

“Neighbours has brought so much joy over the last 40 years to its fanbase globally and in the UK,” a statement read at the time.

“Forty years is an incredible milestone and we are proud that Amazon MGM Studios was able to have a small part of bringing further episodes to Freevee and Prime Video customers over the last two years, spanning over 400 episodes.”