Elizabeth Hurley shares Shane Warne’s rare nickname in message to Brooke Warne

Elizabeth Hurley has shared a sweet message to ex-fiance Shane Warne’s daughter following her engagement party.

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Brooke Warne, 29, and fiance Alex Heath, celebrated their engagement on October 3 surrounded by friends and family including Brooke’s mum Simone Callahan and siblings Jackson and Summer Warne.

The late cricket player’s eldest child wore a custom-made gown, designed by KHYA Studios calling the event “the most magical night”.

Brooke Warne got engaged to Alex Heath in July 2026. (Credit: Instagram)

Though Elizabeth wasn’t at the festivities that Brooke called the “most magical night”, the actress commented on a series of photos she uploaded to social media.

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“The Lion would be so proud. Love you ❤️❤️❤️”, the actress penned.

Elizabeth’s nickname for the late cricket star was “Lionheart” whilst Shane referred to her as “Luna”.

Though Shane, who died in 2022, was unable to be there for his daughter, his presence was not forgotten at the party.

In a video filmed at the event, Brooke and Alex had a framed photo of Shane on display and in a gifted collage, there were photos of Shane and Simone on their wedding day.

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Shane’s presence was felt at Brooke’s engagement party. (Credit: Instagram)

When Brooke initially announced her engagement, Elizabeth, 61, commented, “Yay! Love you, Brookestar ❤️ Congratulations xxx.”

Elizabeth and Shane were engaged for two years before calling it quits in 2013.

The model and actress has remained close with the three Warne children with Jackson revealing that she and son Damian Hurley have stayed in touch.

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“Whether it’d be commenting on Instagram or messaging or congratulating, they’re super supportive,” Jackson explained shortly after Shane’s death.

Elizabeth, who is now dating rocker Billy Rae Cyrus, was unable to make it to Shane’s funeral due to work commitments, and didn’t share a video tribute, revealing it was “too emotional to encapsulate her feelings into a 30-second clip.”

In November 2024, she travelled to Australia for an emotional reunion with the cricketer’s family. At the time, she attended the Melbourne Cup, and it marked her first visit to Victoria’s capital since Shane’s passing.

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Elizabeth Hurley reunited with Shane Warne’s children in Melbourne after his passing. (Credit: Instagram)

“We knew it was going to be a very traumatic trip so we linked it into going racing and also an opportunity to get some closure in other ways,” she told the Travel Secrets podcast.

At the time, Elizabeth also reconnected with his family.

“All his family are there [in Melbourne],” she continued. “So I could see his mum and dad and brother, and it was the first time I’ve seen them since. I’ve seen the kids before because they’ve come to England.”

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“Going back was very bittersweet. I got very upset, but then I was very glad that I went. And I know when I next go back to Australia, I’ll be fine.”