Marshy confuses Kyrah and baffles Australia with Big Brother romance shock confession

Kyrah and Marshy’s potential romance thrilled some Big Brother Australia housemates, and made others raised eyebrows.

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As time in the competition has progressed, they the friends became closer, and they even went on a first date, after Marshy dramatically rushed to save Kyrah from an eviction.

Before she was sent home, Pheobe exclusively told New Idea that she saw some sparks flying.

Kyrah had a crush on Big Brother Australia housemate Marshy, but doesn’t know where she stands with him. (Credit: Channel 10)

“I also hope that they have a little romance, but I know that Kyrah wants to stay quite PG,” she explained to us.

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“In the house, you don’t want everyone to see what you’re doing and whatnot. It is blooming. The little love that’s flying. So yeah, it’s quite cute. It is cute.”

“You see them looking at each other and just walking around like little puppy dogs.”

However, since their date, Kryah said, “the vibe shifted”.

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“I’m getting weird vibes. The date went well; I got to know him more, I think it’s made it awkward though. I don’t know, cause I don’t know where he’s at,” the English and Drama teacher explained.

During her time on the show, she has clashed with other housemates, with some even saying that Marshy shouldn’t have saved her.

Initially, the self-described “Italian Jason Mamoa” didn’t want the “pressure” of the Big Brother house to impact their relationship, and was sick of the other housemates teasing him about their supposed romance.

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He has also been open about his “icks” being toe rings and women with backpacks, and revealed he has developed an ick with Kyrah.

“At this point in time, I don’t see it being a romantic connection, to be honest,” he stated in the Diary Room.

Marshy reveals he doesn’t see anything romantic with Kyrah. (Credit: Channel 10)

“The date was great, when you get to know someone like that, on a deeper level, and I think everything we spoke about was great, but, that’s one-on-one,” he continued.

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“When it comes to a group discussion, and she can just be a little bit blah blah blah, she still sort of goes at the conversation quite hard and still tends not to listen as much. It can get frustrating for everyone I think in this house. Something like that can come off like an ick, you know what I mean?”



