“I deserve to be on screen”: Big Brother housemate Kyrah’s extensive TV career revealed

Big Brother Australia housemate Kyrah Brock-Fenton is certainly larger than life, and it turns out there’s more to her than meets the eye.

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While the 25-year-old is an English and Drama teacher, she has also lent her acting talents to some of Australia’s most beloved shows.

Scroll on to find out more.

(Credit: Housos)

What has Kyrah from Big Brother starred in?

The beloved housemate was on Home and Away in 2021. However, it was brief because she was a corpse.

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Not only that, but she also starred in the inaugural season of NCIS Sydney, Bronte Rescue, and played Holden Jones on Housos.

“Seeing myself for the first time on TV, I feel so much more confident, and it made me really proud of myself as I really do believe I deserve to be on screen,” she told the Coast Community News about being a part of Housos.

She also featured in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and according to her LinkedIn account, appeared in an NRL campaign for Nine this year.

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While Kyrah studied at the University of Newcastle, she also honed her craft at the National Institute of Dramatic Art. Along with working at schools in the Hunter Valley, she also completed a placement teaching English in the Maldives.

Kyrah has been vulnerable during Big Brother Australia. (Credit: Channel 10)

Why is Kyrah on Big Brother Australia?

Throughout the Big Brother experience, Kyrah has worn her heart on her sleeve.

Determined to win the $125,000 prize, she’s said she wants to offer representation and awareness for autistic people and those living with ADHD.

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“My autism makes me very meticulous and detailed, and my ADHD makes me monologue,” she explained after a tense interaction with Ebony earlier in the 2026 season.

“Autism in Greek means ‘self in the world ‘, and we relate to everything through the lens of our own experiences, because that’s how we try and connect to people, and how they come across is we’re always talking about ourselves. We also struggle to see things at face value, like we take everything literally, so if someone’s upset, ‘Oh, they’re upset at me’.”

“Honestly, I am still learning a lot about it myself.”

She received her autism diagnosis when she was 15, and her twin brother is also autistic.

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Will sparks fly for Marshy and Kyrah in the Big Brother house? (Credit: Channel 10)

Are Kyrah and Marshy together?

While fans have been hoping that her and Marshy get together, she joined the house newly single after a five-year relationship.

Despite insisting they were friends, Kyrah then went on to say she had a “crush”, after Marshy pressed the button and saved her from eviction.

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