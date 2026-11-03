Already?! Has the Big Brother Australia 2026 winner already leaked

It’s only early days on Big Brother Australia 2026, but the winner might have already leaked!

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The finale is just weeks away, and this year’s housemates have certainly made an impression.

Some have emerged as clear fan favourites, and others have ruffled feathers in the house and angered Australians watching.

So, who is going to take it out and claim the $125,000 prize?

Scroll on to see what one housemate has told us below.

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Is Anita going to win Big Brother 2026? We will have to wait and see! (Credit: Channel 10)

Who will win Big Brother Australia 2026?

As we said, Australia will be deciding who wins, but one contestant has already given New Idea some insight.

Harmon might have been the first housemate sent home, but he’s convinced Anita Bingham will win.

“She’s just a lovable person,” he explains, adding that her humour is unmatched.

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“Her level of humour is so thought out and measured,” he continues.

“Because of who she is, I don’t think you think that, but you have a look like the mannequin story, all of that,” he says in reference to her joking that her travel mannequin was the “love of her life”. In reality, she took it for safety reasons when she travelled solo.

“It was all real, but the way she delivered it and things like that, it just made it just had me reeling.”

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But he says he’s also received her kindness.

Australia will decide who is winning Big Brother. (Credit: Channel 10)

“She’s just a nice person. With anything that was going on, I was obviously under a bit of pressure, and that felt really intense,” Harmon reveals following his explosive time in the Big Brother Australia house.

“And at the end of it. I always get a ‘Harmon, are you alright?’ You can’t you can’t not like someone like that, and it’s always felt the most real from her.”

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If she wins, it will be a third for her family, after Big Brother royalty Reggie Bird won two seasons.

How can you vote for the winner of Big Brother?

It’s too early to vote for the winner, but you can save your favourites from eviction via 10.com.au/bbvoting.