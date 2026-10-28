“More power than ever”: Big Brother Australia confirms major change for 2027

Big Brother Australia might have only just arrived back on screens, but Network 10 has already revealed its future.

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And it’s good news for avid watchers as the popular reality TV show will be back in 2027.

Network 10 announced the news at the 2027 Upfronts, where its programming slate for next year was revealed.

“Big Brother will see you again,” an Instagram post teased.

From the air date to cast announcements, scroll down for all the details about the 2027 series.

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Big Brother will be back in 2027, with Mel Tracina once again hosting. (Credit: Instagram)

Where will Big Brother 2027 be filmed?

Big Brother has moved from Dreamworld to Brisbane this year, with the doors opening at a brand new house.

The series will have a second run in Brisbane next year as the show leaves its iconic Dreamworld set behind for a new era of chaos.

“Big Brother has swapped the Gold Coast for the bright lights of Bris-Vegas, and we’ve hit the jackpot with our housemates already,” Mel Tracina said of the 2026 series.

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“There’s even more drama than last year’s washer and dryer, and we’re just getting started!

“The house is open, the season is longer, the crowds are bigger and audiences have more power than ever before. Big Brother is always watching, and so is the nation.”

Mel will return to host the 2027 series and guide a whole new group of housemates through the live show (once she’s wrapped on the 2026 series!)

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Are applications for Big Brother 2027 open?

Applications have not yet opened to be a housemate on Big Brother 2027.

Luckily for you, that means you still have a chance to compete for the $100,000 prize fund next year.

When casting opens, interested Australians will be able to apply via 10’s online casting portal.

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Check back here for all the updates.

Applications haven’t yet opened for the 2027 series, so there’s still time to apply! (Credit: Network 10)

When will Big Brother 2027 air?

With planning for the 2027 series still in its early stages, an air date for 2027 has not yet been confirmed.

However, it will likely air in September/October 2027, if the past two years are anything to go by.

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For now, Big Brother fans can tune into all the action on the 2026 series on weekdays from 7.30pm and Sundays from 7pm on Network 10 and 10play.