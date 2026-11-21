Content Warning: This article touches on the topic of suicide which may be triggering for some readers.

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The news of Michael Hutchence’s death sent shockwaves across the globe.

Before he died by suicide on November 22, 1997, aged 37, he was remembered for his charm, charisma, voice and talent.

He is survived by his only daughter, Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily Hutchence-Geldof, who was just 16 months old at the time of his death, but who has since created a family of her own.

Almost 30 years since his passing, Michael’s legacy hasn’t wavered, and INXS’ mark on Australian culture has been cemented.

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“It was always a who’s who backstage: actors, models, beautiful people, Kylie, Nick Cave, Bono, the Duran Duran boys, you name it, they were there. After the gig there was always a party … they didn’t call themselves INXS for nothing,” Richard Wilkins wrote in The Daily Telegraph of his favourite memories throughout his extensive career in entertainment.

INXS singer Michael Hutchence established himself as Australian Rock n roll royalty. (Credit: Getty)

While the band was known for its hits, its frontman, Michael, made them what they were.

So it’s no surprise that thousands of fans gathered outside Sydney’s St Andrew’s Cathedral to pay their respects at his funeral, which was broadcast to the masses.

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Stars such as Tom Jones, Jimmy Barnes, Kylie Minogue, and Molly Meldrum, also expressed their condolences.

During his eulogy, INXS’ backing vocalist and instrumentalist Andrew Farriss said his friend’s lyrics had “soul and depth which have touched millions of people around the earth”, and his passing “made the world a much darker place”.

“He had exceptional communication skills. Michael was one of the greatest singers and stage performers of his generation,” he said at the time. “We are so proud to have worked and played with such a talented and gifted man.”

INXS went down in Australia’s history books. (Credit: Getty)

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In his heartfelt eulogy, Richard Wilkins described the former INXS frontman as “a star in every sense of the word”.

“He shone his light into our lives, and he made the world a brighter place,” the TV star continued.

“He loved life, and we loved his life and, to some degree, each of us, at some time, shared it with him.

“We admired his talent. We respected his dignity, and we envied his cool. For the fans, it was never about headlines. It was only ever about the music, and he loved his music, his lyrics, his memories, even his guitar solos!

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He then thanked Michael for all of the memories and for establishing a long-lasting legacy.

Michael Hutchence and Paula Yates had a tragic romance. (Credit: Getty)

Michael Hutchence’s relationships

While his music is revered, his personal life garnered a copious amount of headlines, especially when it came to his love life.

Before his passing, he was still with Paula Yates.

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The pair met in 1985, when Paula interviewed Michael for the show, The Tube.

Then, in 1994, they reconnected once again when Michael was interviewed for Paula’s show, Big Breakfast. She fell quickly, and four months later, she left her husband of 18 years, Bob Geldof, for the singer.

They were already the parents of daughters Fifi, Pixie and Peaches, who sadly passed away in April 2014 due to a heroin overdose. Bob later adopted Tiger Lily as his own after Paula died from a heroin overdose in 2000.

Since his passing, Michael’s half-sister, Tina Hutchence, said the singer was desperate to have his daughter with him in Australia.

“He had a traumatic brain injury and was being pushed to the limit with paparazzi, with Paula calling them and saying, ‘This is where we’ll be.’ I mean, really?” Tina said in reference to his injury after a one-punch attack in Copenhagen in 1992

“All he was asking for [was to be with Tiger Lily]. Paula already had the tickets for the Qantas flight for her and Tiger Lily. She was supposed to leave the next night.”

His two-year romance with Australian darling Kylie Minogue also became the subject of tabloid fodder.

In an interview for A Current Affair, the Padam Padam singer said he “awakened my desire for things in my world”.

Michael Hutchence and Kylie Minogue were together for two years. (Credit: Getty)

“To have someone like that open your eyes to many, many things in a rock and roll way, in a poetic way, in a lovable, humorous, amazing way, obviously it was a great time,” she confessed at the time.

“Even when it was slightly on the wild side, he was always very tender with me. I was a precious little thing to him, so amongst the headiness, it was always very sweet.”

Fast forward to 2026, and the Grammy winner said his impact on her remained.

When asked by the Sydney Morning Herald if he was the “love of her life”, she admitted that he “probably” was.

“I’ve had lots of relationships; some were love, some were not,” she explained to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“My relationship with him, or our relationship at the time, was not for that long, but it had a profound effect on me.”

She also touched on their connection in her Netflix documentary, Kylie.

“He was the first in so many ways. And of those firsts was heartbreak. I was devastated,” she said of his passing.

The INXS frontman established standards she admitted haven’t been reached since.

“You go on and live your lives, but it was definitely an amazing point in time, and I’ve probably been looking for something like that ever since, and I haven’t got it,” she said.

His funeral is also something she can’t forget.

“This is going to sound totally crazy, but I felt him going, ‘It will be OK,'” she said.

“I always feel he is with me, which is kind of crazy.”