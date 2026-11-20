Reggie Bird has shared a heartbreaking update about her mother whilst her sister Anita remains in the Big Brother house.

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In a social media post, the former reality star shared a throwback photo of herself, Anita and their mother with a health update.

“Mum was rushed to hospital last night and has some kind of influenza and fluid on her lungs,” Reggie wrote on Friday 20th November.

The former Big Brother winner shared an update with fans. (Credit: Instagram)

“She hasn’t been well all week…The hospital called me at 5am this morning not sure what’s going to happen…..”

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The former Big Brother winner added, “Mum has pulled through before and I hope she pulls through again. My brother has gone into the hospital and is by mums bed at the moment…

“Love you mum please don’t go yet.”

Fans and friends flooded the posts with messages of support.

“Sending use all big heart hugs girl,” one wrote.

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Anita and Reggie with their mum. (Credit: Instagram)

“Sending you thoughts and prayers I know how difficult it can be wishing your mum has a speedy recovery and he’s feeling better real soon,” penned another.

“Oh so sorry – would Anita know at all?!” another questioned.

As per Big Brother rules, contestants are only informed of what’s going on in the outside world when there is urgent news regarding their families or a major world event.

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Anita has been a fan favourite on Big Brother. (Credit: Channel 10)

In 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown restrictions were put in place, a spokesperson for the show revealed, “Housemates have been brought across the current situation and we are in constant contact with the families to keep all involved up to date.”

In a TikTok, Big Brother Australia 2021 runner-up Christina Podolyan shared behind the scenes secrets including how there were no clocks in the house so they rarely knew what day or time it was.

“Sometimes they’d be like, ‘Housemates, go to bed,’ and we’re like, ‘Well, it doesn’t seem that late,’” she recalled.

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