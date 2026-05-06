Kylie Minogue’s never-before-seen photograph with late ex Michael Hutchence

When Kylie Minogue met Michael Hutchence three decades ago, she had no idea he would leave such an impact – one that still stands to this day.

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Their relationship has been a subject of intrigue for decades, and the trailer for her Netflix documentary series, Kylie, has revealed some of their rare moments together.

In the trailer, which featured old footage, she kissed her former love, and photos of the pair happily posing together topless.

Along with sharing details about her personal life in the documentary, the Grammy winner is also expected to speak about her cancer battle and her life on stage.

The trailer suggests she will speak about losing Michael. (Credit: Netflix)

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How old was Kylie Minogue when she met Michael Hutchence?

When a then 21-year-old Kylie met Michael, who was 29 at the time, at an INXS after party, their chemistry was instant.

Speaking on A Current Affair in 2014, Kylie revealed she was both intrigued and scared when Michael approached her and said: “I don’t know what we should do first, have lunch or have sex”.

“He did ask to kiss me numerous times and I did say no numerous times,” she admitted of their 1989 run-in.

Kylie and Michael started dating in 1989. (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

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While they had an instant connection, their relationship didn’t start until Kylie and her Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan split, who she was dating at the time when she met Michael.

It was a classic moment of ‘opposites attract’ as in the 2019 documentary, Mystify: Michael Hutchence, Kylie described Michael as “a dark bad boy” and herself as “the pure good girl”.

“Sex, love, food, drugs, music, travel, books, you name it, he wanted to experience it,” she said. “As his partner, I got to experience a lot of that as well.”

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“If you’re a sensual being, all of your senses need stimulation. He definitely awakened my desire for things in my world.”

Kylie was “the pure good girl” and Michael “a dark bad boy”. (Credit: Getty)

In her A Current Affair interview, Kylie also described it as a “magical” time in her life, and explained that she had a lot to learn while she was becoming a woman.

“To have someone like that open your eyes to many, many things in a rock and roll way, in a poetic way, in a lovable, humorous, amazing way, obviously it was a great time,” she said.

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“Even when it was slightly on the wild side, he was always very tender with me. I was a precious little thing to him, so amongst the headiness, it was always very sweet.”

Although in Mystify: Michael Hutchence, Kylie admitted that while it felt “loving, yet sad”, their relationship was “probably doomed.”

“Even when it was slightly on the wild side, he was always very tender with me.” (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

When did Kylie Minogue and Michael Hutchence split?

In 1991, their two-year romance ended, and in the documentary, Kylie admitted she doesn’t remember why the split even happened.

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“Was it work, was it the drugs? I don’t know. He was like a broken man,” she said, before revealing details on their break-up.

“He was on all fours on the floor crying. I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know what was happening. I just know he was a broken man,” the 53-year-old said.

“I’d never seen any man like that before. I left pretty confounded and destroyed and knew that was it. He broke my heart. I have to confess that the hurt stayed for quite a long time.”

The pair split in 1991, yet remained friends. (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

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Despite their romance ending, the two remained good friends up until his death in 1997, where Kylie was in attendance at his Sydney funeral.

In January, what what would have been his 66th birthday, she shared a photo of them together, captioned, “🤍Selfie mode🤍.”

Kylie shared this loving snap of them together to mark his birthday. (Credit: Instagram)

In 2014, Kylie spoke to GQ Magazine and revealed how she grieved his death, where she said: “I miss him like everyone misses him… he was not short of charisma, that’s for sure.”

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The singer even paid tribute to him during her 2015 Kiss Me Once tour, by singing the band’s hit single Need You Tonight.

“It was beautiful and amazing and every night when that beat kicked in, I would shut my eyes and say ‘I know you’re gonna like this,'” she revealed.

“He was like my guardian angel for that tour.”

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