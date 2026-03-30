Pop princess Kylie Minogue to headline major Aussie sporting event

Kylie Minogue is heading back to Australian stages — and screens — in a very big way.

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The Locomotion singer, 57, has been announced this morning as the pre-game act at this year’s AFL Grand Final.

Kylie will perform hits from her almost 40-year career at the MCG on Saturday, September 26 — marking her first major Australian performance since her 2025 tour.

Judging by her own words, the pop princess can’t wait!

The Aussie icon will play at the AFL grand final in Melbourne in September. (Credit: Instagram)

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“The AFL Grand Final at Melbourne’s one and only, forever iconic MCG? Yes, please!” she said in an AFL statement.

“As a Melburnian, I’m so excited to be coming home for the biggest day in the Aussie sporting calendar. I’ll not only be performing, but I’ll be one of 100,000 fans at the ‘G, watching the wonder that is footy.”

It’s a huge score for the AFL, too. With CEO Andrew Dillon revealing that Kylie has been on their wish list for some time.

“Kylie has been on our wish list for a long time, and there is no better artist to headline the performance prior to our biggest game of the season,” he said.

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“KYLIE IS COMING HOME,” a joint post read on the star’s Instagram and the AFL official page this morning.

“Australia’s own global music icon @kylieminogue will headline the @telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2026 Toyota AFL Grand Final. #AFLGF“

Kylie’s headliner spot features an impressive roster of names who have played AFL Grand Final day in recent years — including Snoop Dogg, KISS, Katy Perry, Robbie Williams and The Killers.

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Her performance will be a homecoming in every sense of the word.

Kylie moved back to Melbourne in 2021 after more than 30 years living in London, purchasing an $8 million mansion in the city’s eastern suburbs to be closer to family — including sister Dannii and her parents.