Baby-loving Lilibet is ready to become a big sister

With red hair just like her dad and the go-getter attitude of her mum, Princess Lilibet is most definitely Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby.

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But the five-year-old royal is petitioning for a little brother or sister after hanging out with baby Jack, the infant son of Meghan’s bestie Kelly McKee Zajfen.

Lilibet was snapped looking proudly over baby Jack, Meghan’s bestie’s son. (Credit: Instagram)

“Lilibet just loves babies and there’s no doubt she’d love a little sibling,” our source spills.

“She’s always played with dolls and rarely goes out without one in a pram. She felt so important playing big sister to little Jack.”

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Though Harry and Meghan have publicly declared that they were done having children, our source adds that the couple haven’t ruled out adding one more to their Sussex squad.

Another red-headed bub! (Credit: Instagram)

“Meghan and Harry know she wants a little brother or sister – even though they always agreed to only two kids, it wouldn’t shock anyone if they looked into trying again. They love their little family, but they do worry about Lili feeling lonely now her big brother is finding new interests and new friends.”

In Kelly’s recent Instagram post, she shared adorable photos from her time in the UK where she caught up with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their new Cotswolds home.

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“There’s something so special about getting a taste of this magical place with my bestie, and having my sweet Jack along for the adventure,” Kelly captioned her post.

Whilst snaps of Meghan and Harry cuddling with baby Jack melted hearts, there was one sweet picture of an inquisitive Lilibet standing over the infant as Kelly watched on proudly.

Lili’s nurturing side has been shown in several recent photos uploaded by Meghan. When the family visited Princess Diana’s final resting place at Althorp, the Duchess shared a photo of the red-headed princess holding a baby doll and a handbag.

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Back in 2019, Harry revealed his intention to have only two children during a talk with chimpanzee expert Dr Jane Goodall in Vogue magazine.

Harry’s always been a natural with little ones. (Credit: Instagram)

“I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children …,” the Duke said in the interview before Dr Goodall interrupted him saying that she hoped he and Meghan would have “not too many” kids.

“Two, maximum!” Harry replied.

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Years later during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and a then-pregnant Meghan admitted that after their daughter’s birth, they would be done having children.

“Two is it,” Meghan said before Harry shared that they had their complete family with “the four of us and our two dogs.”