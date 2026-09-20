Vengeful Harry “siding with the Spencers” amid memoir feud

Old wounds have been reopened over Princess Diana’s death, as Prince Harry is forced to once again relive one of the darkest chapters in his life.

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In an upsetting revelation, it’s been alleged that in the days after the princess died, King Charles made the cold comment that she would be forgotten “soon enough”.

It’s believed that Harry had some warning about the bombshell memoir penned by his uncle. (Credit: Getty)

It’s believed Harry had some warning the hurtful revelation would be made public in Charles Spencer’s new memoir about Diana, after visiting his uncle’s Althorp estate in July. An insider says, “Harry sees this as a chance of siding with the Spencers.”

In Swan Song, the earl recounts a phone call he had with Charles in the days after Diana died in 1997, and how a row over whether her sons should walk behind her coffin at the funeral set Charles off.

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“He unleashed down the phone what I have always taken to be his pent-up contempt for Diana, and his horror that the world was so bowled over by her death,” he writes. “‘Rest assured,’ he hissed, ‘we’ll forget her soon enough!’”

Traumatised Harry later said of the funeral walk, “No child should be asked to do that, under any circumstance.”

The bombshell prompted this response from the palace: “His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise.”

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In another excerpt, the earl claimed that King Charles sounded “giddily elated – like a lottery winner” in a phone call to him immediately after Diana’s death.

Meanwhile, the “extremely suspicious” theft of four copies of the then-unreleased memoir in the Netherlands while the delivery truck driver was sleeping only added another layer of drama to the Diana saga last week.

In the memoir, Charles Spencer alleges that in the days after the princess died, King Charles made the cold comment that she would be forgotten “soon enough.” (Credit: Instagram)

“Advance warning”

Though Harry was given advance warning about the memoir, a source spilled that he had not seen an advance copy.

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He, Meghan and their two children Archie and Lilibet stayed at Charles Spencer’s Althorp estate in July where they visited the grave of the late Princess of Wales.

The Sussexes visited the Spencers’ Althorp estate during the UK summer. (Credit: Instagram)

But there was no sign of drama as the Duke of Sussex stepped out solo in London for the Invictus Spirit Awards on Thursday night.

Proudly wearing his Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order neck order – a knighthood bestowed upon him by his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth for his service to the sovereign- telling the media that “it’s good to be back on British soil.”

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