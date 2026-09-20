Project Faith: Nicole Kidman’s big plans for her daughter exposed

NEED TO KNOW Nicole and Keith’s youngest daughter, Faith Margaret, recently turned heads with a rare public appearance at the US Open, with reports the teenager is ready to step into the spotlight and carve out her own career.

Faith doesn’t spend as much time in the limelight compared to her older sister, Sunday Rose, who launched her modelling career at 16, making her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week in 2024.

After recently joining her mum in a Japanese beauty brand campaign, sources say Faith is also interested in singing and acting.

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When Faith Margaret stepped out at the US Open with her actress mother Nicole Kidman, many were quick to note how much the gorgeous teenager is becoming her mini-me. Now, insiders reveal the 15-year-old is getting ready for her time in the limelight, with some guidance and encouragement from her famous mum!

“Nicole’s ready to turn her attention to Faith and already she’s had some of LA’s biggest teen agents begging for meetings,” an insider tells New Idea.

“Faith wants the same level of award-winning career as her mum.”

While Nicole and ex-husband Keith Urban were always aligned on keeping their daughters out of the spotlight until they were old enough to handle it, watching her big sister Sunday Rose, 18, pave the way in the modelling world has been helpful for Faith.

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Nic asked her “Faithy” to star in a beauty ad. (Credit: Clé de Peau Beauté)

“Nicole and Keith have always agreed – no showbiz before year 12 graduation, so Faith’s being kept off the circuit for now,” the source adds. “But the acting and singing talents are already there.”

The mother-daughter tennis outing capped off a busy few weeks for Faith, who joined her mum for a whirlwind trip back home for the Australian leg of the Practical Magic 2 press tour.

Over the past year, Nicole, 59, has gradually been showing Faith the workings of the fashion and showbiz worlds. Last October, she jetted with Sunday and Nicole to Europe for Paris Fashion Week, where the actress returned to her role as a Chanel ambassador. Then in March, Faith was again one of Nicole’s plus ones, this time for Chanel’s pre-Oscars dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

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Faith also had a taste test of modelling when she appeared with Nicole in an ad for Japanese beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté mid-last year. With Sunday already making waves in the modelling world, Nicole hinted she didn’t want her youngest daughter to miss out on the creative opportunities.

Sunday’s a couple of years into her catwalk career. (Credit: Getty)

“My daughter is modelling now, and so when they said, ‘Would Faith be in this with you?’ I was like, ‘Faithy, do you want to be in this?’ And she was like, ‘Yes.’ So we flew out together and we were able to just have fun on the set,” Nicole said.

Our insider says Faith is steering more towards the dramatic side of the arts, rather than fashion.

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“Faith is having to decide between singing or acting and it’s looking like she’s drawn towards the latter,” the insider says. “She’s weighing up going to drama school after high school.”