EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman’s major fears for Sunday Rose over “nepo brat” status

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban couldn’t be prouder of their eldest daughter, Sunday Rose, as she continues to make her mark in the modelling world. However, they can’t help but wish the teen’s ascension to bona fide It girl status hadn’t happened quite so quickly.

“Nicole especially had hoped to have at least one more year at home with her baby, but Sunday’s always been the most strong-willed of all four of her kids,” dishes New Idea’s exclusive source.

During the recent New York Fashion Week, Sunday, 17, was the toast of Manhattan, attending numerous star-studded parties – without either of her parents in tow.

At one of the soirees, an event for Chanel, Sunday was seen partying behind the DJ decks with Romy Mars, daughter of director Sofia Coppola and musician Thomas Mars.

Romy, 18, made headlines in March 2023 for trying to charter a helicopter with her dad’s credit card. She wanted to fly from New York to Maryland just to have dinner with a friend – and was promptly grounded. She also recently went viral for appearing in a TikTok with actor Jacob Elordi.

PARTY 2: Sunday was spotted with Romy Mars at a Chanel event for New York Fashion Week. (Credit: Getty)

“It’s true Nicole and Keith are worried about bad influences and don’t want her turning into some kind of diva nepo-baby nightmare,” our source continues. “A reputation is easy to lose, hard to gain and even harder to regain, so they’re struggling finding the right balance between keeping her safe and inciting a rebellion.”

However, for Nicole, this isn’t just about her daughter suddenly growing up. It means saying goodbye to a very special intimate chapter in her life. And it’s brought back “traumatic memories”, says the source, of losing her eldest daughter Isabella Cruise.

Nicole divorced Bella’s dad, Tom Cruise, in 2001 when Bella was just eight. Following the split, Bella now 32, and her younger brother Connor chose to live primarily with their dad – meaning Nicole was not around for many of her teen milestones.

“It’s understandable why this would be a difficult process for Nicole. But as Sunday always likes to remind her, Nicole had already starred in BMX Bandits by the time she was 16,” says our source.

In a recent interview, Sunday said that modelling had always been her dream, but that Nicole, 58, and Keith, 57, had given her two big rules that she must follow. The first was that she had to wait until she was 16 before she could enter the industry.

PARTY 3: The young model hung out with designer Zac Posen and stylist Erin Walsh at yet another bash! (Credit: Shutterstock)

“The second is that school always has to come first, which at first I hated, but I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset,” Sunday told Nylon magazine in a cover story interview.

Although, with the recent US school year having just started, it seems Sunday might have been able to bend the rules in order to attend Fashion Week!

“Sunday’s very impatient and she’s really serious about her career in fashion. She also knows how important networking is. She knows the pitfalls of fame and her dad’s rehab stories are enough to keep her on track,” adds the source.