Nicole Kidman’s new film proves too much for Keith Urban

Keith Urban has his eyes wide shut over Nicole Kidman’s latest movie role.

The actress stars in the upcoming erotic thriller, Babygirl. The film received a seven-minute standing ovation when it premiered at the recent Venice Film Festival, but one person who wasn’t there to applaud Nicole was her country crooner husband.

Instead of joining Nicole, 57, in Italy for her big night, Keith, 56, flew into Sydney with their youngest daughter, Faith, 13. He was in town to play a one-off gig at local venue, the Oxford Art Factory.

Prior to the performance, Keith appeared on The Project and looked visibly flustered when he was asked if he’d seen Babygirl.

Nicole stars with Harris Dickinson in Babygirl. (Credit: Alamy)

“I haven’t yet,” he said with a nervous laugh, before quickly adding that he was “very much” looking forward to watching it.

New Idea’s exclusive source confirms that Keith will “always support” Nicole. However, they add: “Every now and then a film comes along that he is happy to leave her to. And Babygirl is one of them.”

In the movie, Nicole plays a high-flying CEO who begins an illicit affair with her young intern (played by Harris Dickinson).

Keith had a quick stop Down Under to play a gig. (Credit: Social media)

Writing for Vanity Fair, critic Richard Lawson said the raunchy film – which reportedly includes graphic nudity and a scene where Nicole crawls on the floor and laps milk out of a saucer – will be the film that “saves sex in cinema”.

Our insider adds: “Under normal circumstances, Keith is able to forget it’s Nicole up there and get absorbed in the storyline, but with Babygirl, he’ll be peeping through his fingers – if he’s looking at all.

“The funny thing is that he was initially excited about this movie when Nic told him about it because ‘baby girl’ happens to be one of his private nicknames for Nicole.

“That quickly changed after he read the script of course, and Nicole was right to seek his input on such a risqué performance.”

The Aussie actress was the toast of the Venice Film Festival. (Credit: Getty)

Nicole herself admits that Babygirl is one of her most daring movies. While in Venice she said she was nervous about how it will be received as it has scenes that “you’d usually hide in your home videos”.

She needn’t have worried though, as her performance has been widely praised, with many predicting she will receive her sixth Oscar nomination for it. If that happens, Keith, says our source, “will have to face his worst nightmare head-on. He is hoping this will be the last sex-bomb movie Nicole does for a while.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!