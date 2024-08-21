Country legend Keith Urban has announced a one-off show next month, and fans are hoping a tour of Australia will follow.

On Tuesday 3 September, the Blue Ain’t Your Colour singer will perform at The Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre in Marrickville, Sydney.

“An evening of music and good leisure with a performance by Keith Urban,” reads the announcement.

Keith Urban will perform a one-off show in Sydney this September. (Credit: Instagram)

“In celebration of his forthcoming album High out September 20th.”

The night will also feature an exclusive conversation with the Betoota Advocate and a special prize raffle, with all proceeds donated to Landcare Australia – a not-for-profit working towards repairing the natural environment.

Tickets will be exclusively via ballot.

Keith performing at the Summerfest Music Festival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Credit: Getty)

Fans were delighted by the news, requesting the singer comes back for a tour.

“When you touring, cannot wait to see you live man 🔥,” one wrote.

“And then back for a tour?? 🤩,” another added.

The last time Keith toured Australia was in 2022 for the Speed of Now World Tour, which started in Birmingham and ended in Melbourne.

The country singer was once a coach on The Voice Australia (Credit: NBC)

Currently, the former Voice judge is touring in the United States.

No doubt he will come back Down Under soon! Watch this space for updates.

And if you want to enter the ballot for the one-off Ridin’ High gig in Sydney, click here.