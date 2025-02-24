Lynne McGranger graced our screens for over three decades playing Irene on Home and Away. And while she has recently announced she will be leaving the show, Australia will always have a lot of love for Lynne.

Advertisement

One person who has been by Lynne’s side the entire time she was on the beloved soap was her partner Paul McWaters.

The couple have been together for more than 40 years and share a daughter together, Clancy.

After celebrating their 37th anniversary in 2021, Lynne, took a moment to share a few sweet words of her beau.

“37 years?!?!!! How the heck did that happen. Love you, you wild and crazy guy,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a sweet photo of the two together.

Advertisement

Lynne and Paul have been together for over 40 years. (Credit: Instagram)

How did Lynne and Paul meet?

While their romance has been kept relatively low-key, Lynne revealed to New Idea back in 2014 the sweet – and albeit hilarious – way the two met.

“I invited him round to my place in 1984 [after having dinner together] and he never went home. Still hasn’t,” Lynne quipped during their first-ever joint interview.

The couple have been together ever since, and despite all the milestone years under their belts, they’re in no rush to get married.

Advertisement

“I’m still waiting [for him to propose],” Lynne said.

“We always joke and say we’ll do it when we want some white goods, and I’m here to tell you now, we need a new washing machine!”

They are big swans fans! (Credit: Instagram)

Do Lynne and Paul have children?

The couple share a 30-year-old daughter together, Clancy McWaters, and Lynne has previously credited Paul for lending a helping hand when it came to balancing motherhood with her career.

Advertisement

“Aside from being a wonderful man, if it wasn’t for him I’d never have been able to do what I’ve done on Home and Away,” Lynne told Woman’s Day in 2019.

“He took over as a house husband and primary carer of Clancy,” she said.

“He’s amazing. We still enjoy each other’s company and still make each other laugh.”

In August 2023, Lynne shared sweet family snaps of the family celebrating Clancy’s wedding.

Advertisement

“WWhat a perfect, magical day it was,” Lynne wrote on Instagram. “Surrounded our family and Luke’s family and all our close friends we witnessed the gorgeous marriage of Luke and Clancy. We laughed, we ate, we drank , we danced and we partied – all in celebration of the 2 gorgeous newlyweds.”

Lynne and her daughter Clancy on her wedding day (Credit: Instagram)

Is Lynne McGranger married?

The sweet pair bond over their love of sports, and often head out to the AFL to cheer on their beloved Sydney Swans.

Something they don’t have in common, however, is Paul’s love for tech, where Lynne described her long-term partner as “kind of a computer geek”.

Advertisement

“Which isn’t my cup of tea but he loves it,” she said.

And, while the pair aren’t married, Lynne hasn’t ruled it out.

“If we do get married it will probably be a barbecue in the backyard,” she said.

To find the great love of your life, sign up for eHarmony.

Advertisement