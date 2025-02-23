Beloved Home and Away actress Lynne McGranger has revealed that she will be retiring from the show after more than three decades playing Irene Roberts.

The 72-year-old has long been a staple of Summer Bay and has become one of the most beloved characters of the Channel Seven soap drama.

But now, Lynne will be hanging up her Diner apron one final time, and take a step back from what she has described as her “dream role.”

“I am forever grateful to the best production crew in the world and to our genius writers – whose doors are always open – for everything they have done for Irene over the past 33-odd years, and I am so proud of the storyline which will see Irene out of the Bay. Above all, a massive, heartfelt thank you to the fans for your continued love and support,” she shared in a statement released on February 23rd.

Lynne returned to Home and Away after a six-month hiatus in February 2025. That same month she revealed that she would be leaving the show permanently. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Lynne joined Home and Away as Irene in 1993 and has remained on the series ever since, making her the longest-serving female cast member of a TV soap in Australia.

Stealing the hearts (and laughter) of the nation with her iconic ‘Irene-isms’ and classic eye-rolls, her legacy is undisputed, our sister publication TV Week even ranking Irene as the second Greatest Australian TV Character of All Time, as voted by readers in a 2023 poll.

Over the years Irene has been at the centre of various Home and Away storylines, from her battle with alcoholism, a ferry boat sinking, a plane crash, a bomb explosion, a breast cancer diagnosis, and even a long-lost son.

Given how dramatic her time on the show has been, it’s no surprise that the Logie-nominated actress wants her departure to be extremely “dramatic.”

“I want to go with the biggest bang, the most dramatic exit. I want to get lost at sea, or I want to die a really sad, lengthy death with everyone weeping and wailing around me,” Lynne shared in a previous interview with Stuff.

“Or Irene could get lost at sea and they never find the body, have the memorial service and everything, and then she walks back into town,” she added.

Lynne’s character Irene has been at the heart of some of Home and Away’s most dramatic storylines over the years. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Home and Away’s Executive Producer, Julie McGauran said that it had been a “pure joy and privilege” to work alongside the “wonderfully talented, witty, funny and kind” Lynne for so many years.

“Lynne’s extraordinary portrayal of down-to-earth Irene Roberts is why the character is held with such great affection by fans around the world. Lynne will always be a much-loved member of the Home and Away family, her friendship to all is truly cherished and we wish her all the best for what’s next in her bright, bright future.”

Lynee will film her last episodes of Home and Away by the end of March this year, with her onscreen departure set to take place in late 2025.