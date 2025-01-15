  •  
Home and Away cast 2025: Who are the stars of Summer Bay?

Meet the current cast, and find out which characters they are portraying.
Loading the player...

Home and Away has returned in 2025 for its 37th season!

The most-watched drama series on Australian TV finished season 36 with not just one but multiple cliffhangers, and something tells us the brand new storylines that will be airing on Aussie screens this year will be just as dramatic!

There’s a lot that goes down in the fictional town of Summer Bay. As a result, Home And Away has a revolving door of characters.

With so many comings and goings we’ve rounded up who is appearing on screen now from the main cast.

Who is in the Home and Away 2025 cast?

(Credit: Instagram)

01

Ryan Bown

Unconfirmed character (2025 – present)

(Credit: Instagram)

02

Sophea Pennington

Unconfirmed character (2025 – present)

abigail fowler home and away
(Credit: Channel Seven)

03

Abigail Fowler

Hailey Pinto (2024 – present)

levi fowler home and away
(Credit: Channel Seven)

04

Dr Levi Fowler

Tristan Gorey (2023 – present)

dana matheson home and away
(Credit: Channel Seven)

05

Dana Matheson

Ally Harris (2023 – present)

harper matheson home and away
(Credit: Channel Seven)

06

Harper Matheson

Jessica Redmayne (2023 – present)

mali hudson home and away
(Credit: Channel Seven)

07

Mali Hudson

Kyle Schilling (2023 – present)

bree cameron home and away
(Credit: Channel Seven)

08

Dr Bree Cameron

Juliet Goodwin (2022 – present)

remi carter home and away
(Credit: Channel Seven)

09

Remi Carter

Adam Rowland (2022 – present)

kirby aramoana home and away cast
(Credit: Channel Seven)

10

Kirby Aramoana

Angelina Thompson (2022 – present)

rose delaney home and away cast
(Credit: Channel Seven)

11

Rose Delaney

Kirsty Marillier (2022 – present)

eden fowler home and away
(Credit: Channel Seven)

12

Eden Fowler

Stephanie Panozzo (2022 – present)

xander delaney home and away
(Credit: Channel Seven)

13

Xander Delaney

Luke Van Os (2022 – present)

theo poulos home and away
Theo (Credit: Channel Seven)

14

Theo Poulos

Matt Evans (2021 – present)

felicity newman home and away
(Credit: Channel Seven)

15

Felicity Newman

Jacqui Purvis (2021 – present)

cash newman home and away
(Credit: Channel Seven)

16

Cash Newman

Nicholas Cartwright (2021 – present)

Tane parata home and away
(Credit: Channel Seven)

17

Tane Parata

Ethan Browne (2020 – present)

mackenzie home and away
(Credit: Channel Seven)

18

Mackenzie Booth

Emily Weir (2019 – present)

justin morgan home and away
(Credit: Channel Seven)

19

Justin Morgan

James Stewart (2016 – present)

roo home and away
(Credit: Channel Seven)

20

Roo Parker

Georgie Parker (2010 – present)

john home and away
(Credit: Channel Seven)

21

John Palmer

Shane Withington (2009 – present)

leah patterson home and away
(Credit: Channel 7)

222

Leah Patterson

Ada Nicodemou (2000 – present)

alf stewart home and away
(Credit: Channel 7)

23

Alf Stewart

Ray Meagher (1998 – present)

Home and Away Marilyn and John
(Credit: Channel Seven)

24

Marilyn Chamber

Emily Symons (1989-1992; 1995-1999; 2000; 2001; 2010 – present)

lynne
(Credit: Channel Seven)

25

Irene Roberts

Lynne McGranger (1993 – present)

New Idea team

