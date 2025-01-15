Home and Away has returned in 2025 for its 37th season!
The most-watched drama series on Australian TV finished season 36 with not just one but multiple cliffhangers, and something tells us the brand new storylines that will be airing on Aussie screens this year will be just as dramatic!
There’s a lot that goes down in the fictional town of Summer Bay. As a result, Home And Away has a revolving door of characters.
With so many comings and goings we’ve rounded up who is appearing on screen now from the main cast.
Who is in the Home and Away 2025 cast?
Ryan Bown
Unconfirmed character (2025 – present)
Sophea Pennington
Unconfirmed character (2025 – present)
Abigail Fowler
Hailey Pinto (2024 – present)
Dr Levi Fowler
Tristan Gorey (2023 – present)
Dana Matheson
Ally Harris (2023 – present)
Harper Matheson
Jessica Redmayne (2023 – present)
Mali Hudson
Kyle Schilling (2023 – present)
Dr Bree Cameron
Juliet Goodwin (2022 – present)
Remi Carter
Adam Rowland (2022 – present)
Kirby Aramoana
Angelina Thompson (2022 – present)
Rose Delaney
Kirsty Marillier (2022 – present)
Eden Fowler
Stephanie Panozzo (2022 – present)
Xander Delaney
Luke Van Os (2022 – present)
Theo Poulos
Matt Evans (2021 – present)
Felicity Newman
Jacqui Purvis (2021 – present)
Cash Newman
Nicholas Cartwright (2021 – present)
Tane Parata
Ethan Browne (2020 – present)
Mackenzie Booth
Emily Weir (2019 – present)
Justin Morgan
James Stewart (2016 – present)
Roo Parker
Georgie Parker (2010 – present)
John Palmer
Shane Withington (2009 – present)
Leah Patterson
Ada Nicodemou (2000 – present)
Alf Stewart
Ray Meagher (1998 – present)
Marilyn Chamber
Emily Symons (1989-1992; 1995-1999; 2000; 2001; 2010 – present)
Irene Roberts
Lynne McGranger (1993 – present)
