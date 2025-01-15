Home and Away has returned in 2025 for its 37th season!

The most-watched drama series on Australian TV finished season 36 with not just one but multiple cliffhangers, and something tells us the brand new storylines that will be airing on Aussie screens this year will be just as dramatic!

There’s a lot that goes down in the fictional town of Summer Bay. As a result, Home And Away has a revolving door of characters.

With so many comings and goings we’ve rounded up who is appearing on screen now from the main cast.

Who is in the Home and Away 2025 cast?

(Credit: Instagram) 01 Ryan Bown Unconfirmed character (2025 – present) (Credit: Instagram) 02 Sophea Pennington Unconfirmed character (2025 – present) (Credit: Channel Seven) 03 Abigail Fowler Hailey Pinto (2024 – present)

