Every Australian celebrity that’s turned heads at the Met Gala

NEED TO KNOW
- The 2026 Met Gala is set to take place on Monday, May 4, in the United States, and on Tuesday, May 5 in Australia.
- The Met Gala 2026 exhibition theme is “Costume Art”.
- Former American Vogue editor Anna Wintour, tennis great Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman and Beyoncé are this year’s co-chairs.
Millions of eyes are on the Met Gala every year, and without fail, Australian celebrities steal the spotlight.
Every theme presents a new opportunity for all of the guests, and every time, Aussie stars have risen to the challenge and delivered some of the most iconic looks in the event’s history.
Whether it’s bold, elegant, or timeless, Aussies have known how to make an impression globally.
Scroll on to see which Australian stars have been to the event below.
Nicole Kidman
This year, Nicole is one of the co-chairs for the Costume Art exhibition, and we have no doubts that she will turn heads.
Before this, she had been to the gala six times.
On the Las Culturistas podcast, she revealed that one of her daughters will be joining her.
“This is the third time I’ve co-chaired [the Met Gala], but to do it now… I’m so, so happy. I’m so, so happy, and my daughter Sunday will be coming,” she shared, after co-hosting the event in 2003 and 2005.
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie’s only gone to the Met Gala three times, but she’s delivered each time.
For the first time in 2014, she wore a custom Prada tea-length gown. She wore a custom Calvin Klein dress for the Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology in 2016, with Tiffany & Co. jewellery.
A regular Chanel wearer, it was fitting that the fashion house dressed her for the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty extravaganza in 2023.
Kylie Minogue
Kylie went to the Met Gala in 2013 and 2014, before taking a 10-year hiatus and returning in a showstopping Glenn Martens dress by Diesel’s creative director, Glenn Martens.
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts is no stranger to attending the Met Gala.
When it comes to the event, she previously told Vogue Australia that it was about celebrating the designers she wore.
“Ordinarily, I’m always about comfort, but for the Met Gala it’s about honouring the designer’s vision. When you see their excitement, you want to help facilitate that. It becomes an exciting collaboration,” she said in 2018 when she wore Michael Kors.
Rose Byrne
The Bridesmaids star is very familiar with the Met Gala carpet, having been to the fundraiser four times.
She has worn gowns by an array of designers, including Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein.
Miranda Kerr
The former Victoria’s Secret model and Kora Organics founder is well-acquainted with the Met Gala, having attended nine times.
Fashion houses from Marc Jacobs, Dior, Oscar de la Renta, Louis Vuitton and Michael Kors have dressed her for the occasion.
Elizabeth Debicki
The Crown actress has attended the event four times.
Isla Fisher
The Confessions of a Shopaholic star has only been to the highly coveted fashion event once, back in 2011.
In honour of the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty exhibition, she wore a dress by the late designer.
Ruby Rose
In 2018, Ruby Rose caught everyone’s eye with this red custom Tommy Hilger frock, which featured a cross for the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.
For the theme Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between in 2017, she rocked a Burberry gown.
Cate Blanchett
Always one to watch on any carpet, the Oscar winner has only gone to the Met Gala twice.
Sarah Murdoch (née O’Hare)
The British-Australian wore this classic white ensemble in 2004, for the Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century exhibition.
Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin
This glamorous couple always do Australia proud when they attend the Met Gala.
The pair, who have championed bringing Hollywood Down Under, have walked the Met carpet 10 times!
Liam Hemsworth
Liam only went to the Met Gala once with his then-wife, Miley Cyrus, for the Camp: Notes on Fashion exhibition.
Hugh Jackman
Hugh is a regular Met Gala attendee, having gone nine times. In 2024, it marked his first time attending solo after his high-profile split from Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023.
Troye Sivan
When it comes to the Met Gala, the Aussie hitmaker sees it as a chance to be expressive and have fun.
“What I love about the Met so much is that people feel very empowered to play and explore and express [with fashion], which I think is really beautiful,” he previously told Vogue.
Deborra-Lee Furness
The Australian actress went to the event six times with her ex-husband, Hugh Jackman.
Elle Macpherson
Who remembers when Elle Macpherson wore this look to the 2005 Met Gala? We do!
And even though she’s been to the event a few times, this specific ensemble holds a special place in her heart.
“My favourite red carpet moment is the acid-green, strapless luminescent dress with flip flops that I wore to a Met Gala,” Macpherson told PEOPLE.
“And the tan. It was great.”