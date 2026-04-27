Every Australian celebrity that’s turned heads at the Met Gala

NEED TO KNOW The 2026 Met Gala is set to take place on Monday, May 4, in the United States, and on Tuesday, May 5 in Australia.

is set to take place on The Met Gala 2026 exhibition theme is “Costume Art”.

exhibition theme is Former American Vogue editor Anna Wintour, tennis great Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman and Beyoncé are this year’s co-chairs.

Millions of eyes are on the Met Gala every year, and without fail, Australian celebrities steal the spotlight.

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Every theme presents a new opportunity for all of the guests, and every time, Aussie stars have risen to the challenge and delivered some of the most iconic looks in the event’s history.

Whether it’s bold, elegant, or timeless, Aussies have known how to make an impression globally.

Scroll on to see which Australian stars have been to the event below.

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