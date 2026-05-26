EXCLUSIVE: “I’ve won some kind of lottery” – Olaolu’s journey celebrating Nigeria on MasterChef Australia

Throughout his time on MasterChef Australia, Olaolu Olorunnimbe has been determined to put Nigerian cooking front and centre.

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Born and raised in the country’s bustling city, Lagos, the 34-year-old has always considered it home.

While he has been showcasing his culture throughout the competition, the turning point came when cooked beef efo riro with semo (semolina). The traditional Nigerian stew, which usually features spinach, was one of his late father’s favourite dishes.

The dish also earned him the $10,000 prize during Nostalgia Week, where the contestants were tasked with showcasing their family trees.

When asked how it felt to win that prize with a dish that was close to his heart, Olaolu exclusively told New Idea that it “feels like something from a movie”.

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Olaolu Olorunnimbe said winning $10,000 with a personal dish was life-changing. (Credit: Channel 10)

“I’ve had an up and down time in the kitchen, and I’ve often found myself overawed by the amazing chefs around me,” he explained.

As for what he’d spend the money on? He isn’t sure yet, but it’ll “almost certainly be food related”.

On the show, the brand consultant from New South Wales said he became more serious about his cooking after his father passed away, and after he moved to England and tolerated bland food at a boarding school.

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“I’ve lived in a few different countries, but always called Lagos home,” he told us.

“Being able to use food to tell that story on a national and global scale feels like a huge privilege, or like I’ve won some kind of lottery, so I’m incredibly grateful. I hope this is just the beginning of Nigerian food on MasterChef Australia – I’d love to see more contestants do their thing on this stage.”

He has become a fan favourite throughout the competition, and he’s thankful for all of the “incredible” support. But that doesn’t mean that there haven’t been hard times in the kitchen.

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“The competition has been hugely challenging and things haven’t always gone my way so far, but I’ve learned so much about food and about myself,” he told New Idea.

Olaolu told New Idea that he has had ups and downs in the MasterChef kitchen. (Credit: Channel 10)

Olaolu even admitted that his bad luck with his Kofta and quick flatbread from earlier in the season still kept him up at night!

Fans also have shared their frustration when his food hasn’t been tasted. When asked how he felt about that part of the competition, he acknowledged that it was just part of the competition.

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“It’s a competition and I’ve been cooking alongside incredibly talented people, who are plating incredible dishes,” he shared.

“When my dish isn’t tasted, it’s an opportunity to learn, and it gives me a little extra fire to make something irresistible next time.”

Keep watching MasterChef Australia every Sunday at 7pm, and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7.30pm, on Channel 10 and 10Play.

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