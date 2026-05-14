The secrets to joining a MasterChef Australia service challenge REVEALED

Have you ever watched a MasterChef Australia service challenge and wanted to try all the delicious food and soak up the atmosphere for yourself?

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Well, the good news is that we know how you can join them!

While the beloved cooking show is filmed months in advance, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on service challenges.

Find out what we know below.

Fans love watching and being a part of service challenges on MasterChef Australia. (Credit: Instagram)

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How can you join service challenges on MasterChef Australia?

Service challenges are a beloved staple on MasterChef Australia because the contestants have the chance to work in teams and serve food to the masses.

Previously, there has been speculation that the contestants only serve their families, friends, and other crew members who are available during the filming period.

However, one fan has taken to Reddit to share that this isn’t the case and that some are open to the public.

“I went to the service challenge that was held in Grazeland during Jock’s last season,” they shared.

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“It was posted on social media (Grazeland’s FB page) like 2 hours before it was about to start, and it was first-come, first-served, and they capped the amount of people who would be let in and allowed to participate,” they continued.

“Back when it was George, Matt and Gary, you could sign up via Ten’s website, and they would send you an email the day before with an RSVP link to attend – but they were mostly held during work hours in the middle of the day, so I never got the chance to go to those ones.”

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In December 2022, the Grazeland Melbourne page posted, “We are so excited to reveal that MasterChef Australia will be cooking up a storm on the deck from 5pm this evening.”

“Come along to be involved in this exciting event — and sample some amazing food (until sold out)!”

In another post in November 2023, the MasterChef Australia Facebook page notified fans that it was filming its service at the Queen Victoria Night Market on that very same night.

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In that post, it said that people needed to pay for their dishes by card, but in the past, people attended and ate meals for free.

“I went to the barbecue service challenge at the beginning of S12 [in 2020],” another fan wrote in a separate Reddit thread, adding that they got to try all of the dishes.

It looks like service challenges vary or have evolved, however, because another said when they went in 2024, they had to choose one stall.

Another said that they signed an NDA, only because they were interviewed during the challenge about the dishes they tried.

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Keep watching MasterChef Australia every Sunday at 7pm and every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play.