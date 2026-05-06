Is Andy Allen going to be replaced on MasterChef by THIS fan favourite?!

MasterChef Australia is on the verge of a major shake-up.

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Word is that Andy Allen, 38, may be ready to step away from the judges’ panel, with sources telling our sister publication Woman’s Day that the arrival of his new baby has prompted some serious reflection about what comes next.

If he does go, it would leave a significant hole to fill in the panel, which currently consists of core judges, Andy, Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli.

But producers are said to already have someone in mind, and the name being whispered in the corridors is one fans already know and love.

Former contestant Declan Cleary, 27, is reportedly on the radar as a potential replacement judge if Andy leaves the show.

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It’s been a tough few years in the MasterChef Australia kitchen — losing Jock Zonfrillo in 2023 and watching Melissa Leong exit shortly after has taken its toll on Andy and his exit would mark the end of an era. Fan-favourite Declan would make the ideal replacement. (Credit: Channel 10)

The loveable, charismatic cook has been a contestant in the MasterChef Australia kitchen twice over the years, winning audiences over every single time with his infectious energy and genuine passion for food.

“Nothing’s set in stone just yet — but Declan is made for TV, and the whispers are louder than a pressure test countdown,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

“He’s got the cooking credentials, the personality, the backstory, and let’s be honest — the fan base. Declan’s just waiting for someone to hand him the tasting spoon and make it official.”

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Declan himself is doing nothing to quash the rumours, recently sharing a story about the MasterChef Australia job to his Instagram Stories.

“A couple of good looking roosters making headlines,” he quipped in his post.

His ties to the show get even more interesting when you factor in his personal life.

Declan shared this Instagram Story, further fuelling rumours. (Credit: Instagram)

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Declan is now in a relationship with fellow MasterChef Australia alumna Sarah Todd, whom he met in late 2024 when they were both contestants on the Back to Win season.

The pair share twin daughters together, making them one of the show’s most beloved real-life romances.

Sarah is also set to appear as a guest judge this current season, adding fuel to the fire.

With Declan’s name already circling for a permanent role, fans are understandably connecting the dots.

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Andy has stepped back from MasterChef to focus on his family after he welcomed his first child with his wife, Alex.

Announcing the news to Instagram last month, he shared adorable photographs of his baby boy and confirmed his name: Jude Jackson Allen.

And fans couldn’t help but notice that the double “J” names could be a touching reminder of his late co-host and friend, Jock.

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Andy Allen and his wife Alex welcomed their new baby in April. (Credit: Instagram)

“The letter J in Jude is also a reminder of Jock!! So special,” one fan commented.

“Congratulations. Jock should be so proud of you. Such a beautiful name too,” another said.

“Jock would be so proud of you! Congratulations,” a third penned.

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“Love the name,” another added.