Jock Zonfrillo’s widow Lauren’s moving words three years after losing the MasterChef judge

Three years on, and Lauren Zonfrillo is still feeling the weight of the loss of her husband, Jock.

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On May 1, the third anniversary of his passing, Lauren shared a photo of the pair embracing on a sunny day by the sea, along with a tender caption that stopped many of his fans in their tracks.

“Three years. Still no closer to accepting you’re not here with us. 04.08.1976 – 01.05.2023,” she wrote.

Lauren posted the memory to her Instagram on the anniversary of her husband Jock’s death. (Credit: Instagram)

Fans from all across the globe were quick to show their support.

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“I think I can speak for the whole world when I say, we really loved you Jock. 🤎” wrote one in the comments.

“3 years. That is unbelievable. I never met Jock, was only a massive fan via MasterChef but I was crushed when I heard the news all that time ago,” another added.

“My boyfriend and I are huge MasterChef Australia fans and he was by far our favorite judge. He was so charismatic, so funny and sweet to the contestants, and we miss him so much. I just cannot fathom how you feel. I’m deeply sorry for your loss. Sending you love and strength from Croatia 💔,” another fan wrote.

The beloved MasterChef Australia judge and celebrated chef passed away suddenly on May 1, 2023, at the age of 46.

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He left behind Lauren, their son Alfie and daughter Isla, as well as two older daughters, Ava and Sophia, from previous relationships.

In the years since, Lauren has been consistently keeping Jock’s memory alive, for herself and for their children.

Speaking to the Australian Women’s Weekly in May 2025 about her memoir, she reflected on how her grief has shifted over time.

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“It’s moved from sadness and the longing to celebrating,” she said.

On what would have been Jock’s 48th birthday last year, she shared a video to her Instagram with a caption full of hard-won hope: “If I could give you a gift this year it would be for you to know that the ship has steadied — our little ones are laughing, there is momentum back, and we are living a new version of life and it’s bright.”

Then in January 2026, to mark their anniversary, Lauren shared a photo from their beachside wedding, with the emotional caption: “Happy anniversary my love. A different love emerges after you have lost, it’s more humble, silent, the carved in stone version of a forever love.”

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Jock’s former MasterChef Australia co-judge Andy Allen has also spoken about how much the loss has stayed with him.

“I still think about Jock on a daily basis,” he told WHO.

“It will galvanise you. It will make you a stronger person but in the dark times, you really just got to stay connected to your closest people.”