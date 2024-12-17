Lauren Zonfrillo to release book following death of husband Jock

More than 18 months after the heartbreaking death of her husband Jock, his widow Lauren Zonfrillo has revealed that she will be releasing a new book about grief.

Titled ‘Till Death Do Us Part‘, the mother-of-two has described the book as her “lived experience through traumatic loss” after the love of her life passed away unexpectedly in April 2023.

Taking to her Instagram account on December 17, the widow revealed in a video announcing the written project that it would be released on May 6, 2025.

“I am no psychologist — I am not even a writer. But I have written a book, Till Death Do Us Part. This is a book of my lived experience through traumatic loss, the kind of support that I was reaching out for in the shadows of grief, and being homesick for a life that didn’t exist anymore,” she shared candidly on camera.

“And for those going through loss, I am writing this book so that your hands can land on it when you are reaching out in the darkness for something, anything, that might give you stability,” she added.

Elaborating on why she decided to write a novel about her experience with grief, Lauren revealed that after being asked constantly how she and her darling children Alfie and Isla were coping with the loss of Jock, she felt like writing her story down on paper would help.

Jock Zonfrillo with his wife Lauren (Loz) and two kids Alfie on the left and Isla on the right. (Credit: Instagram)

“So many people felt the loss of Jock and want to know if we are okay. It’s been really hard for me to explain how we got from absolute catastrophe to the new version of our life which in spite of it all is quite bright and optimistic,” she shared.

“So I’ve written my book, which is my journey through grief. It was not at all cathartic. I re-read journals from some very dark and broken places and it probably undid a bit of my progress to be honest. But it did make me think deeper about some really complex parts of grief,” she added.

As well as writing about spirituality and her connection to Jock now, Lauren revealed that she has also opened up about ‘grief-nesia’ and how it had impacted her mind, memory, and body, the unrelenting firsts which she said kept coming “in waves”, and how she was now actively living a life “full of intention and urgency.”

