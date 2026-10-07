“It’s family”: King Charles’ deadline for William and Harry to reunite

Prince William and Prince Harry‘s rift has been deepening, but King Charles is determined to put an end to it.

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Royal insiders tell New Idea that the monarch wants William, 44, and Harry, 42, to mend their once-close relationship before the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.

Charles, 77, is said to be considering holding a small, official service to honour the late Princess of Wales, and he expects both of his sons to be there.

“He wants all Diana’s grandchildren there too,” our source explains.

King Charles has issued a deadline for a William and Harry reunion. (Credit: Getty)

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“He figures there’s a chance of calming down some of the anger by reminding those boys of family, kids and God.

“Charles is at the point of no return with Hary and William – he’s going all-in on a reconciliation for the sake of his grandkids.”

Queen Camilla and Princess Anne are said to be firmly “backing” his plans to reunite his sons and want the family to once again be a united front.

“After Earl Spencer’s book, they have to be a united force,” our insider adds.

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“William may not see it to his advantage now, but Charles knows there’ll come a day when he’ll be grateful to have his brother’s back.”

Insiders had hoped that Harry’s return to the UK would help mend his bridges with the royals, but, so far, the opposite has been true.

While Harry has made it clear he’s open to a reunion, William has been refusing to entertain the prospect.

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However, Princess Catherine has been plotting a secret peace plan with Harry and hopes to get her husband on board.

“Kate can’t forgive or forget how Harry and Meghan have treated her over the past few years,” a royal insider recently told us.

Charles wants the brothers to reunite before the 30th anniversary of Diana’s passing. (Credit: Getty)

“But for the sake of peace, she is open to having an informal meeting with Harry to discuss the way forward. A Kate-Harry peace plan is on the cards.”

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With the British reign in their future, Kate wants William to “rise above the Harry and Meghan problem and be gracious, at least publicly”.

Despite her hopes for peace, she has made it clear that she won’t do anything without William’s approval.

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