Breadwinner Prince Harry tells Meghan: “Get a job!”

Prince Harry has barely stopped working since he returned to the UK, hopping between charity red carpets and giving speeches at events in London and New York.

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His wife Meghan, on the other hand, has been happily “taking a backseat” and settling into British life – enjoying daily Pilates classes, hosting friends from California and even meeting Ellen DeGeneres for a pint at the pub!

But as the Sussexes’ finances dwindle and the expenses stack up, we’re told Meghan’s days as a Soho Farmhouse lady of leisure have a very short expiry date.

Meg hosted friend Kelly McKee Zajfen in the Cotswolds. (Credit: Instagram)

“Harry wants Meghan to work,” a royal insider tells New Idea.

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“In fact, while he was at that WellChild event and being offered radio gigs for Meghan, she was having a jolly in a pub with Ellen and Portia [De Rossi]. It’s become a hot topic between them that’s yet to be resolved.”

With Harry, 42, left in the driver’s seat to move the Sussex brand forward, mum-of-two Meghan, 45, has been “living the dream”.

“A couple of As Ever business phone calls in the morning, then reformer pilates or yoga with friends, all in time for the school bell to pick up Archie and Lilibet,” the source adds of the Duchess’s day.

She’s been sharing tips on her As Ever social page. (Credit: As Ever) (Credit: As Ever)

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However, friends say the pressure’s piling up on Harry to keep hold of their opulent Montecito mansion, which is easier said than done with the Sussex fortune fast drying up.

“Harry’s doing everything he can to keep them afloat, but they’re pushing the ledger by keeping Montecito,” says the source, adding it costs an estimated $1 million merely to maintain the unused Californian property.

“Meghan wants to keep it in case things go wrong in the UK, but it’s a big ask, especially if she’s backing off from her plans to revive her acting career in the UK.”

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Reports Meghan was “in talks” with Guy Ritchie’s team about a role in his hit TV series The Gentlemen went viral in August, a rumour that was dispelled by its lead star Theo James two weeks later.

“It was humiliating and it’s put her off the prospect of acting, especially if one of Britain’s leading directors doesn’t want to work with her,” says a Meghan pal.

Rubbing salt into the wound, her former agent Ari Emanuel last week confirmed his talent agency had dropped the duchess, when he was asked about where her career was heading.

Meghan Markle rose to fame as Rachel Zane on Suits. (Credit: Getty)

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“Here’s the great thing: I don’t have to think about that any more,” the high-profile agent said.

Less Hollywood opportunities inevitably means a smaller payday for the Duke and Duchess, which could cause major problems for Harry as he faces the hefty legal bill for his failed privacy lawsuit.

“A plum role on a successful series would secure their financial future,” the insider says.

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