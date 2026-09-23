“Not easy”: Why heartbroken Meghan “would give anything” to be in Kate’s place 

The British royals tend to keep away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, but Prince William and Kate Middleton have made an exception, though not for Meghan Markle.

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The Prince and Princess of Wales schmoozed with A-list stars at the world premiere of Tom Cruise’s talked-about movie Digger, with the movie star even walking hand-in-hand with Kate.

William and Kate haven’t attended a film premiere in four years, and New Idea hears that the Duchess of Sussex would give anything to be in their shoes.

“Meghan’s trying hard to not think about her fading Hollywood career so seeing Kate and Wills schmooze with the King of Hollywood – the greatest movie star of all time – isn’t easy,” our royal insider dishes.

William and Kate rubbed shoulders with Tom Cruise at the Digger premiere, but it’s disgruntled Meghan Markle. (Credit: Getty)

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Reports have been swirling that Meghan mistook a casual conversation with the director of The Gentlemen as an offer, and this has only shone a spotlight on her difficulties.

“She can’t even get a bit part in a Guy Ritchie TV show,” our source continues.

“She might pretend she’s morphed into a happy domestic goddess but the truth is she absolutely loves acting; has done since she was a little girl dreaming of giving Oscar speeches one day. That will never change and she misses it.”

Our source claims that Meghan is desperate to return to Hollywood red carpets, and has been hit hard by seeing Kate, 44, so easily taking that place.

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“It’s breaking her heart having to close this door on Hollywood, and she’s hoping it’s only temporary, but she would give anything to be on that red carpet with Tom Cruise guiding her up the stairs as he did for her sister-in-law, who has zero interest in acting.”

While attending a movie premiere might not seem like a pointed move for William, he hasn’t attended a Hollywood world premiere since Top Gun: Maverick in 2022.

Once again, that was a show of support for his Hollywood pal, Tom Cruise, sharing a love for aviation and bonding over William’s love of the Top Gun movies.

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William and Kate also attended the world premiere of Daniel Craig’s final Bond movie, No Time To Die, in September 2021, but their Hollywood appearances are few and far between.

Meghan Markle rose to fame on Suits and reportedly wants to return to acting. (Credit: CBS)

Meghan famously got her start in Hollywood, starring as Rachel Zane in the hit legal drama Suits, but she quit acting in 2017 after getting engaged to Prince Harry.

Since then, she has taken on roles behind the camera through Archewell Productions and released her own lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, which ran for two seasons.

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Rumours have been swirling that she’s keen to return to acting, and fans were hoping to see her in The Gentlemen‘s third series, but sadly, it hasn’t come to fruition.

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