“He’s worried”: Prince William’s secret promise to Norway’s future Queen

Prince William might have attended King Harald’s funeral on behalf of King Charles, but New Idea hears he’s taken his duty seriously.

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While he was there representing the crown, he has a personal connection to one Norwegian royal: Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra.

Aged 22 and midway through her studies at the University of Sydney, Ingrid has found herself first in line to the throne upon the death of King Harald, with her father, King Haakon, acceding to the throne.

The pressure of being a royal heir is something William is familiar with, though he only became first in line at the age of 40, when Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022.

New Idea hears that William is deeply worried about Ingrid and took the opportunity at King Harald’s funeral to show his support for her, vowing to “watch her back”.

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Prince William has made a promise to support Crown Princess Ingrid of Norway. (Credit: Getty)

“William’s heart goes out to Ingrid, and he’s vowed to be there for her in any way he can,” our royal insider explains.

“He knows better than anyone what’s at stake when the line of succession moves and the pressure’s immense.

“He can’t imagine how he’d feel becoming Crown Prince at age 22, before he had married Kate and barely graduated from university.”

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For William, he is hoping that the same pressure won’t befall his children – Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight – at such a young age.

“Even though Charlotte’s half her age, he definitely feels paternal towards Ingrid,” our source continues.

“He worries that at such a young age it would be easy for her to get lost among the pomp.

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“He was glad to be there and let her know she has an ally in the UK who’s watching her back carefully.”

King Harald passed away peacefully on August 28, aged 89, and was laid to rest on September 9 at the Oslo Cathedral.

William attended the funeral with Princess Anne, who is the new King Haakon’s godmother, and he was seen sharing a sweet moment with Ingrid on the day.

Ingrid has become first in line to the Norwegian throne at the age of 22. (Credit: Raquel Pires Photography / The Royal Court))

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Ingrid has generally enjoyed life away from the spotlight, studying in Sydney since 2025, but New Idea understands that she has put her plans to return on hold.

“She doesn’t have to stay in Oslo full time, but she is their first Crown Princess in 600 years,” our royal insider shares.

“What they need is a working heir who can take the Regent’s Oath [and act in place of the King should he be abroad or unwell], share duties with Haakon and stay close to the court while the country is in mourning.”

Ingrid initially returned to Norway in June because of her mother Mette-Marit’s declining health, following her chronic pulmonary fibrosis diagnosis in 2018.

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With her mother’s recovery from a lung transplant and her grandfather’s death, Ingrid is focusing on her family for now.

“She needs to be on hand to pay attention to every detail as her father transfers to power too because it’s going to be her one day,” our insider adds.

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